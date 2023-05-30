Taiwanese couple gropes on motorbike at traffic lights sparks outrage

Image courtesy of Sanook

A Taiwanese man has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman as they both rode a motorcycle whilst waiting at a traffic light. The pair’s acts have drawn widespread criticism online after a video clip of the incident went viral.

A short video has emerged online in Taiwan, sparking outrage and criticism. The footage, posted on the Taiwanese website Nextapple, shows a woman giving a man a ride on her motorbike, but the man’s hands appear to be unusually active. As they wait at a traffic light, both of the man’s hands can be seen wandering around the woman’s chest and crotch areas, causing visible discomfort to the female rider.

The 10-second video was posted on a Facebook group named 爆廢公社, which captured the woman wearing a half-face helmet, a thin sleeveless shirt and shorts. She can be seen stopping her vehicle to wait for the traffic signal. Suddenly, she seemed to display odd behaviour, including closing her eyes and tilting her head upward. Upon closer inspection, the man sitting behind her is seen wrapping his arms around her body, with his right hand placed on her chest, while his left-hand reaches towards her shorts, moving back and forth.

It took an agonizing amount of time for the duo to realise that the traffic light had changed colour, and they quickly drove away. However, the man’s left hand still remained between the woman’s shorts, continuing the unwarranted touching.

Follow us on :













Following the video’s release, internet users have offered scathing criticisms and even sung mocking songs about the couple’s actions, causing a stir on social media platforms, reports Sanook.

Towards the end of last year, Pattaya Police warned the city’s motorcycle taxi riders to behave or risk losing their taxi permits and driver’s licenses. This warning was issued after a taxi rider sexually harassed a customer, who happened to be a Thai TV talent show singer.