SCB X CEO warns Thailand’s economy is ‘melting’ and cash handouts won’t fix it

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: April 1, 2026, 11:47 AM
318 3 minutes read
SCB X CEO warns Thailand’s economy is ‘melting’ and cash handouts won’t fix it | Thaiger

Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X, has issued a warning regarding the current state of the Thai economy. He noted that the present crisis differs significantly from past events like the 1997 financial crash. Moreover, he emphasized that the current volatility is not a temporary phase. Instead, it is a permanent shift that will become more frequent and severe.

The most pressing concern is that the economy is not collapsing abruptly as it did in 1997. Instead, it is undergoing a slow melt and creating a two-tier economic structure. While large conglomerates continue to move forward, the grassroots sector and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are steadily losing their competitive edge. As a result, they are dropping out of the trade system.

If left unaddressed, this trend will eventually undermine the stability of financial institutions and the broader economic system.

Regarding national administration, Arthid suggested that a stable government should use its position to clearly attract future-oriented investments. This is better than spending the budget on short-term fixes. While borrowing to the public debt ceiling may seem daunting, he argued that it is a necessary and worthwhile risk. This is true if the funds are used to build new infrastructure, such as data centers or advanced technology, to transform the country.

This approach is viewed as superior to borrowing for cash distributions, which fail to build long-term competitiveness. However, the government must be able to explain to the public how these mega-projects will ultimately benefit ordinary citizens.

For businesses and the nation to adapt, relying on traditional revenue from tourism and exports may no longer suffice. The focus must shift toward achieving high-quality 3% GDP growth driven by new industries. These include food innovation, AI, digital technology, clean energy, and healthcare. He recommended investing in platform-based models that do not require heavy asset ownership. This aligns with a modern global economy where winners often capture entire markets.

The key to survival lies in the courage to take action, including changing work cultures, experimenting with new ideas, and being willing to accept failure. It also requires cutting losses in failing ventures to start anew without self-deception.

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Furthermore, amid global geopolitical conflicts, Thailand must move quickly to establish itself as a trusted investment haven to attract global resources and capital while the window of opportunity remains open.

Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X

Looking back at the 1997 Tom Yum Goong Crisis. What happened and why the Thai economy collapsed

Before 1997, the Thai economy experienced rapid growth. At that time, Thailand utilized a fixed exchange rate system, pegged at approximately 25 baht per US dollar. Private businesses and financial institutions took advantage of this by borrowing low-interest funds from abroad to lend domestically at much higher interest rates.

Investors funneled these loans into the stock market and real estate, speculating on land until prices soared far beyond their actual value. The economy grew into a massive bubble, lacking a foundation of real economic value.

Foreign speculators recognized this structural weakness and began attacking the baht. The Bank of Thailand exhausted the country’s international reserves trying to defend the currency’s stability. Eventually, the government ran out of options.

Reforms urged for Bank of Thailand amid global financial shifts

On July 2, 1997, the government announced a shift to a floating exchange rate system. The baht depreciated sharply, at one point plummeting to over 50 baht per US dollar.

This devaluation had a devastating impact. Businesses with foreign loans saw their debt double instantly. Many companies could not meet their obligations, leading to bankruptcies and permanent closures.

The government ordered the permanent closure of 56 financial institutions. This triggered a massive chain reaction affecting office workers, factory laborers, and retail businesses. Millions of Thais lost their jobs as assets rapidly lost value.

Thailand eventually sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the situation. In exchange, the government had to implement strict economic austerity measures. This crisis forced a total overhaul of Thailand’s financial structure that remains in place today.

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: April 1, 2026, 11:47 AM
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