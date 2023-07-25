Fire dance fiasco: Performer’s mishap causes amusement, underlines safety concerns

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

In an alarming event, an implausible scenario unfolded as an attempted fire dance went awry, both alarming onlookers and causing a fit of laughter. When the well-intended performance did not go as planned, spectators were left both bemused and startled.

A Facebook user from the Philippines, Wilson Socaoco Yuson, posted a video on Saturday that captured a group of dancers during their performance, with one member demonstrating his art of fire-spitting at the front. It seemed the spectacle of the event was not as captivating as the fire-spitter had anticipated which led him to engulf his face in fire, expecting it to douse out. Instead, the flame did not extinguish and inadvertently caught onto his costume, potentially composed of fire-prone synthetic fibres. The performer was then observed tearing off his upper attire, reported Sanook.

Contrary to his expectations, the flame persisted to be uncooperative and set his trousers alight, forcing him to strip down to his underwear. The shared amusement of his teammates and the audience was visible, with continued laughter while trying to help the performer in distress.

Once completely unclothed, excluding his underwear, the performer managed to escape the flame’s clutches. As an added comical twist, he paraded his extinguished clothes.

Though the video tickled both the people on-site and the global online audience, amassing more than 5 million views within just two days of posting, it was undeniably dangerous.

