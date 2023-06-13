Andrew Tate’s first serious interview since his release racks up 5 million views in just 24 hours Patrick Bet-David and the Valuetainment podcast team deliver with 5 hour interview

Internet personality Andrew Tate, known for his controversial statements and actions, has blown up YouTube with his first ‘proper’ interview since being released on house arrest alongside his brother, Tristan. And who better to conduct the interview, none other than the rising media superstar, Patrick Bet-David. Patrick and his Valuetainment media company were the first to interview Tate after being ‘canceled’ last year.

The first in a series of interviews and short clips to be released as part of the discussion between the Tate brothers and PBD has already gained 5 million views in the first 24 hours of being released. The full interview is available to watch below and if you can’t fathom the idea of watching a nearly 5-hour interview (hint: increase the speed to 1.25x), a selection of clips is available on the Valuetainment YouTube channel.

In this conversation, the pair, who were joined by PBD’s co-host, Adam Sosnik, discussed a range of topics, including Tate’s social media ban, Elon Musk, and modern-day manhood.

Following Andrew’s heated interview with the BBC, Patrick Bet-David announced the release of a new interview with the internet personality. According to a recent video on the Valuetainment channel, PBD has recorded over 12 hours of content with both Andrew and Tristan Tate. This content will be divided into an official interview and behind-the-scenes footage.

The upcoming interview with Andrew alone contains around seven hours of content, while an additional 1.5 hours of footage features Tristan. The conversation covers a variety of subjects, including Romania, the BBC, religion, and Andrew’s time in a “dungeon” without mobile phone access for 92 days. Due to the sheer volume of material, the PBD team has decided to release two separate videos.

The interview with Tristan will be added to the channel soon. Since its release, the interview has generated a significant response from fans. It is worth noting that some of the topics discussed have already been addressed by the Tate brothers on their respective Twitter accounts. For instance, Tristan recently sparked controversy by suggesting that Muslims and Christians should unite, despite centuries of conflict.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate spoke about his recent interview with the BBC, during which he clashed with presenter Lucy Williamson. He also shared his experience of life under house arrest. However, one subject that many were eager to hear about was his ongoing battle with “The Matrix.”

Tate has often referred to “The Matrix” in various contexts, sometimes alluding to the media and other times to higher authorities that have sought to silence him. In the new interview, the 36-year-old does not specify who he is referring to, but fans suspect he is talking about the media, particularly following his contentious BBC appearance.

“I think there has been a shift in the consciousness. I think, especially because of COVID and a few other things, people are starting to understand that all these people do is lie,” Andrew said. “And the harder they try and hurt me with these lies, the less people believe it, which is scary for me.”

He continued, “Like I said earlier, it’s scary. They keep coming up with more garbage, the bullets keep bouncing off. So now they’re sitting around going, ‘We can’t convince the world, this person is a bad person. How do we get rid of him?’ That’s the scary part.”

Both Andrew and Tristan maintain their innocence in one of the most closely watched cases of the year. The brothers are currently in their sixth month under judicial control, with their house arrest extended until the end of June. As the investigation continues, fans and supporters are hopeful for positive news in the coming weeks.

Valuetainment

It remains to be seen just how big Patrick and his Valuetainment media team can grow, but if they carry on covering the stories that the masses want to hear about, no doubt they’ll be up there with the likes of conservative media powerhouse, The Daily Wire.

In case you missed it, Patrick offered a $100 million contract to Tucker Carlson after he ‘left’ Fox News. A media stunt or not, no doubt if Tucker had said yes, Patrick would have no trouble raising the money.

Their three YouTube channels have a combined 6 million subscribers and none of them are showing signs of slowing.