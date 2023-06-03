Andrew Tate calls out BBC over Savile and Harris hypocrisy after tense first interview

Influencer Andrew Tate, 36, has accused the BBC of attempting to “vilify” him in his first major interview following his detainment over sex trafficking charges. Tate, currently under house arrest in Romania, dismissed allegations of rape, human trafficking, and exploitation of women during the combative interview. He later criticised the broadcaster on Twitter, comparing its treatment of him to its lack of outrage over Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris.

The BBC interview is currently in the editing studio where no doubt the team is desperately trying to make the internet sensation and King of Mysongeny look as terrible as possible. But Tate, having learned from past experience, always takes his own recording to avoid such manipulation. It was this unedited recording that he released to the public ahead of the release of the BBC’s version.

Tate has been accused of spreading misogynistic content on TikTok and coercing young women into creating online pornographic content. Prosecutors claim the Tate brothers seduced victims under false pretenses before coercing them into producing adult content for financial gain.

During the BBC interview, Tate repeatedly dismissed questions about the allegations against him and instead demanded to ask his own questions. When asked about a testimony from a woman who has accused him of rape and exploitation, Tate responded by asking his own question and telling the BBC journalist, “You’re not the boss here because I’ve allowed you into my house.”

Following the interview, Tate took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on the broadcaster, writing, “The mainstream media which vilify me, beg me for interviews under the guise of balanced journalism. The Matrix is desperate.”

Tate claimed that while he had been vilified, the BBC was not similarly outraged when the broadcaster’s presenters Jimmy Saville and Rolf Harris were grooming and raping girls. Savile, who was one of Britain’s biggest television stars before his death in 2011, molested at least 72 children, some as young as eight, over a four-decade campaign of abuse. Harris was jailed over 12 indecent assaults against four underage girls.

In a series of tweets, Tate expressed no hard feelings against the BBC or any journalist who attempts to lie about him, adding that the truth of his message is known and good will continue to spread.

Tate’s rise to fame in recent years has been linked to the proliferation of British teenagers using the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok. Leading domestic abuse charities have warned that his content is extremely misogynistic and has the potential to radicalise men and young boys to bring harm to women.

When asked about these accusations during the BBC interview, Tate said they were “absolute garbage.” He claimed to be a genuinely good person with a positive impact on the world, preaching hard work, discipline, and religion.

However, Tate was arrested on December 29 in Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape (charge dropped now), and forming an organised crime group to exploit victims. The notorious misogynist/bigot/racist spent three months in prison before being put under house arrest last month after winning an appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his time in jail for a fourth time.

Brothers Andrew and Tristan moved into a converted warehouse in Romania in 2017, which they staffed with armed guards. At their safehouse on the outskirts of Bucharest, the Tate brothers had a video chat studio where several women were found during a police raid in April 2022.

As the case against the Tate brothers continues, their influence on social media and the allegations against them raise concerns about the potential harm caused by their content. With the BBC interview shedding light on the situation, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what impact this will have on their online presence.