American drunk driver tried to switch seats with dog to dodge arrest

In some rather embarrassing news, an American drunk driver in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog who was in the passenger seat, to dodge arrest as police approached his car.

Springfield Police wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, the man had been driving 52 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone near 7th and Main Street. The post said…

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process. The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the officer.”



However, the drunk man’s escape was short-lived as he was swiftly apprehended within a distance of around 20 yards (18 metres) from the scene.

Following the arrest, the driver was taken to a hospital for a thorough check-up. Subsequently, he was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with impaired ability, and being wanted for previous arrest warrants.

The audacious attempt to switch places with his dog shows the lengths some individuals may go to avoid legal consequences.

In the Facebook post, the police joked…

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

The police added that the investigation is ongoing, that these are the known facts at this time, and that no further information would be posted at this time.