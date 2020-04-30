2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit | The Thaiger

World
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
After being turned away from a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s central business district, 2 caucasian Australian men have been awarded A$7,500 each for racial discrimination. 32 year old Luke Masters, and Wayne Clothier aged 33, were awarded the payout today after they were prevented from entering Mr B’s Hotel on Pitt Street in Sydney’s CBD in September 2017. A security guard there told them it was “Asian Night.”
The security guard, staffing an event in the venue’s dance and live music venue, told the pair the hotel “wasn’t mixing crowds.”
The pair filed a racial discrimination complaint later that month, according to the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The men said they looked through the doors and windows of the hotel from the street and saw a crowd of people inside, “99%’ of whom were of Asian appearance.” Court documents describe the venue as having “a significant Thai clientele.”
Clothier says he told the security guard he had lived in Thailand and even showed him his Thai drivers licence, but was still turned away.
“He says he was particularly upset at the hotel having an Asian night that was only about appearance and not about the understanding of culture or respect for it,” according to the ruling.
The guard reportedly told them “Sorry boys, I can’t let you in tonight. We’re not mixing crowds. It’s Asian night.”
“That’s not right. You can’t do that. This isn’t right,” Masters responded, according to court documents.
The pair went directly to a police station to complain after the guard told them “look there’s thousands of bars around, just go find somewhere else.”
Masters told police “No person in Australia, regardless of race, should experience this from a licensed establishment.”
The tribunal agreed:
“In our view, this cannot be regarded as a trivial or insignificant case of race discrimination.”
SOURCE: The Daily Mail
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
Did you know that it’s illegal in the UK to enter the Houses of Parliament wearing a suit of armor? Or that it’s legal to shoot a Scotsman with a crossbow under certain circumstances? Most countries have outdated laws on the books that seem odd today, but as a visitor to Thailand, there are some laws you should always be aware of; some perhaps eccentric, some just common sense:
1. Drugs: Don’t import, buy, sell or use illicit drugs in Thailand. Just don’t. The penalties are severe, including the death penalty in some cases.
Importation of a trafficable quantity of illicit drugs could technically result in a death sentence; other offences carry lengthy prison terms. (Thai prisons are not known for their comfortable conditions or rehabilitation.) If you’re wrongly accused, sign nothing, contact your nation’s embassy immediately, and find a good lawyer.
2. Never deface any image of the Thai King or insult HM or members of the Thai Royal Family in any way. Thailand has, and enforces, strict lèse majesté laws, which provide severe penalties for anyone, Thai or foreigner, who insults HM or the Royal Family. While it may seem like an infringement of free speech to non-Thais, it’s the law of the land and the penalties are real.
Some people have even been sentenced in absentia for offences, real or otherwise, committed online and/or in foreign media. You can actually be arrested for treading on money, including coins, or anything with the image of a member of the Royal Family. So just don’t.
3. The legal drinking age in Thailand is 20. Don’t be seen drinking with anyone under that age, and be sure before you buy a round. “Sorry officer, I swear to God she told me she was 21” isn’t going to get you off the hook.
4. It is a legal requirement for all foreign nationals to carry their passports at all times. In actual practice, this is rarely an issue, and generally a copy will suffice, but the copy must include not only the identification page but also the latest visa and entry permit. It’s recommended that you carry laminated copies if you plan to stay in Thailand for more than 60 days
5. It is against the law in Thailand to “go commando.” It is actually illegal to go in public without underwear in the Kingdom. It’s the law. If you do, you could (theoretically) wind up in jail. And that’s no way to start the week. More practically speaking, skimpy clothing is generally frowned upon, especially away from the tourist areas. Keep you shoulders covered and wear a longer skirt (or shorts), especially if you’re entering a temple or public building.
6. Do not drive topless. It’s against the law to drive an automobile in Thailand without wearing a shirt, whether you’re a man or a woman. It’s unclear whether the regulation applies to motorcyclists, but the Thaiger recommends playing it safe. Really, no one wants to see you torso unless you’re under 30 or a supermodel.
7. It’s illegal to remove Buddha statues or images from Thailand without a permit. Clearly this one is demonstrated more in the breach than in the observance, but be aware: you can be fined or even arrested and jailed if you stick a Buddha image or statue in your luggage. It’s also considered bad taste by devout Buddhists to adorn your house and garden with images and statues of Buddha.
8. Don’t litter, especially throwing chewing gum on the ground. It goes without saying that littering is an offence, but The Thaiger has heard reports that Thai police, perhaps inspired by Singapore’s draconian laws, particularly enjoy fining those who spit out chewing gum, for sums of up to 10,000 baht. Chew and dispose of in a rubbish bin (if you can find one).
9. Don’t overstay your visa. As a foreigner, you can be stopped and interrogated at any time by Thai police, and you must be able to show your current visa status. If you have overstayed your visa, even by a few hours, you can be detained and heavily fined. If you’re leaving Thailand and it’s discovered you’ve overstayed your visa, you will be fined 500 baht for each day you’ve overstayed, and there may be a nominal “handling charge’ for “expediting your case.” The Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok is not known for its high comfort levels! Play by the rules.
10. Don’t be noisy. Thais dislike noise, especially at night (Soi Cowboy and Bangla Road are exceptions). It may not be an actual law, but if you’re on holiday, you may enjoy a bit of revelry into the wee hours on… a few nights. Be respectful of your Thai hosts and neighbours, who may not share your exuberance or late night spontaneous parties. Rest assured they can put a stop to it if you push them too far.
Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
A pet cat was rescued this week in Rayong province, near Pattaya, after being stuck between walls for two days. Rescue workers were notified of an emergency at a building in central Rayong. They arrived at the scene to find a cat stuck in a narrow gap between two walls. It took about 10 minutes to pull the cat up.
35 year old Chaiwat Chaichit, the cat’s owner, said the cat had been missing for two days and he only discovered her after following weak meowing sounds while searching his neighborhood for the missing mouser. He called for assistance when he was unable to free the cat on his own.
The cat was very weak but generally healthy and appeared happy to see her owner again.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit
PHOTO: Wikiwand
A Bangkok man has taken to social media to warn fruit lovers to check fruit thoroughly before eating it, after he was stung by a baby scorpion hiding in a bag of langsat fruit.
Pennung Chaiyachit says he put his hand in the bag, which contained about 2 kilos of the fruit, when he felt a sharp pain as if his thumb had been cut.
Mr Pennung washed his thumb and poured some rubbing alcohol on it but, despite there being no visible wound or any bleeding, his pain began to get worse and he decided to drive to hospital.
While waiting to see a doctor, Mr Pennung did an internet search which revealed a breed of tiny scorpion that can live on langsat fruit and has particularly powerful venom.
The doctor decided to keep Mr Pennung in overnight as a precaution, giving him antibiotics and administering pain relief through IV.
Mr Pennung documented his experience on Facebook as a warning to others, advising them to always check bags of fruit thoroughly and always wash fruit before peeling.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
