Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama | The Thaiger

Police general kills two, dies in courtroom land case drama
A retired senior policeman has shot dead the plaintiff and his lawyer before being fatally shot by police in a Chanthaburi courtroom.
He wounded two other people accompanying the plaintiff.
67 year old police major general Thanin Chantratip was a defendant in a 10 year long civil lawsuit about land in Tha Mai district.
He was in court for a related criminal suit about false complaints and false testimony when the land case plaintiff arrived with his wife and two lawyers.
Thai media report that the two sides began arguing and Thanin drew his pistol and opened fire.
The plaintiff, who was once a lawyer for former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, died later in hospital. One of his lawyers died as well. His wife and another lawyer were wounded.
Thanin was shot by an on duty police officer and severely wounded. He later also died.
A spokesman for the court says the shooting happened before the judge had entered the courtroom, and that the two sides often argued at past hearings.
Pattaya mayor visits site of drainage work following complaints about traffic problems
Following numerous complaints about the effect of various work projects on city traffic, Pattaya’s mayor has visited one of the construction sites where a water drainage project is being completed.
The Pattaya News says Mayor Sonthaya Khunplueam inspected the site on Sawang Fah Road in the Naklua area of the city, where the drainage project is taking place over an area of 24,564 square metres and has now been going on for nine months.
Countless members of the public have taken to social media and various news outlets to express their frustration at the traffic problems caused by several projects being carried out across the city.
Speaking to the assembled media, the mayor attempted to reassure the public that measures were being put in place to address their concerns.
“Some parts of the construction on Naklua East Road needs to be changed from the plan due to traffic which has affected road users and operators. We have discussed with the committee and the contractor to avoid problems that can be caused from the construction.”
See earlier story HERE.
The lights are on, but there’s no-one home: villagers report empty police station in central Thailand
Villagers in Pathumthani province, central Thailand, have lodged complaints about a local police station claiming it was unmanned at night when they went to file a report.
Thai Residents reports that local residents who went to Klong Luang police station were left waiting so long for someone to return that they ended up sleeping at the station.
It was also reported that at one point an official from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) arrived with a suspect in tow but there were no officers present to take the suspect into custody. He had been arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.
The DOPA official called the contact number which was provided on the door of the station, understood to be that of Police Colonel Termpao Siripuban, but there was no reply and he had to call 191 instead.
It’s understood that an officer finally showed up at the station at 4.00am. Later that afternoon Police Colonel Termpao told officials that it was all a misunderstanding and that there had been an officer at the station all along.
He says there was only one person who had been sleeping at the station since 1.00am as he claimed he was lost. The police drove him back home in the morning.
A family member of the drug suspect also confirms that when he arrived to pay bail for his relative, there was an officer on duty in the station.
The DOPA officer now agrees there was a misunderstanding, saying he had made a video in the station where he stated there was nobody there, but had only done so as a joke. He had circulated it to other officials but doesn’t know how it ended up leaked to the public.
He too confirms there was an officer on duty when he arrived at the station.
Government promoting “active ageing” for Thailand’s elderly
Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says that as of 2018, the number of Thai citizens who are aged over 60 is 12 million, or 18% of the population as a whole.
She was speaking after the recent National Elderly Person Committee Meeting, at which the government discussed how best to help the ageing population to continue contributing to society while preparing for old age.
“Most of those aged between 60 and 64 are still in good health and capable of working. However, up to 41% of them are unemployed or have voluntarily stopped working, meaning that they now have an inactive lifestyle. Furthermore, statistics show that many Thai people are entering old age without proper preparation.”
Ratchada says the government has now agreed an “active ageing” plan as part of the national agenda, which aims to provide and upgrade vocational skills for those over 60, in addition to looking at job creation suitable for that age group.
“The plan also urges employers to hire more elderly staff by providing benefits, as well as encouraging seniors to sign up for the National Savings Fund (NSF) to promote sustainable financial management in old age.
The Nation reports that Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit has pledged to promote a 3 year elderly person operational plan (2020-2022), encouraging preparation for old age, promoting jobs and professional careers for those over 60.
“The plan will be driven at both regional and community levels to make sure that no elderly person is left behind. The government firmly believes that older Thais have an important role to play in driving society forward.”
