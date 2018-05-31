Wichit Police were notified of an incident yesterday afternoon (May 30) at Mummuang Market.

Lt Col Anuwat Raksayot says, “We found a man (the first person). He told us that he and another man (second person) were arguing because they had looked at each other inside a 7-ELEVEN stores nearby. They don’t even know each other. This triggered some sort of anger in the second person.”

“The second man then left the store and returned soon after on a motorbike with a driver and fired one shot in the air at the market where he knew the first person was still shopping.”

“We tracked down CCTV footage and found the two male suspects: 20 year old Bangchart Prateep Na Thalang who was the motorbike driver and 20 year old Tanakorn Hapam who fired a shot in the air.”

“We continued our search and arrested Bangchart with a handmade handgun, a cartridge and two bullets. Tanakorn had fled the scene.”

“At 6.30pm, Tanakorn surrendered himself to Wichit Police at the local Station. Both have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm in public without permit and firing a shot in public. ”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong