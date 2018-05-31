Yesterday (May 30) one of Patong’s lifeguard posted pictures on his personal facebook. The photos showed a damaged lifesaving equipment storage box.

The head of Patong lifeguards, Somprasong Sangchart, says, “Someone has destroyed the storage box near Loma Park on Tuesday (May 29) but everything is still inside the box. I discovered this yesterday morning.”

“This is not the first time that lifesaving equipment storage boxes have been damaged. Sometimes first aid equipment is stolen. There are nine lifesaving equipment storage boxes along Patong beach.”

“We want people who are damaging the storage boxes to stop. The equipment is needed to save people’s lives. We also want relevant offices to provide a budget for a more permanent lifeguard station and storage. So we can stay on beaches at all times and don’t have leave the beach to avoid rain or sunshine. We can also keep live saving equipment at these stations.”

Somprasong Sangchart/Facebook

- Kritsada Mueanhawong