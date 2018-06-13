Thaiger Briefing I June 13, 2018

There are many occupations in Thailand that foreigners can’t do, with or without a work permit. But many Thai business owners say they’re battling to find Thai staff to work many jobs. They want the law changed.

Business owners say they are unable to find Thai employees to staff service jobs and are urging the government to relax its restrictions on foreign employees.

Khaosod English are reporting that The Group of Entrepreneurs with Foreign Workers said they would take an online petition to the labor ministry this month ask that Laotian, Burmese and Cambodian workers be allowed to work legally in two of the 39 occupations forbidden to foreigners.

“The problem is we can’t find any Thais who want to do these jobs,” the group’s Piphooake Sakullim said. “It’s not like we’re leaving behind Thais. But when you put up a sign asking for an extra worker for six months, and no one applies, how is your business supposed to go on?”

Currently, foreigners are not permitted to work in 39 jobs, including as retail staff or nail salons, according to 1981 labor regulations.

