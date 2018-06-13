Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Thaiger Briefing I June 13, 2018

45 mins ago

100 times around the mountain – Doi Inthanon Cycle Ride

6 mins ago

June 13, 2018

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old named as the first person ever to ride around Doi Inthanon 100 times.

A 72 year old man has participated in, and completed,  his 100th Doi Inthanon cycle ride.

Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old man and a former cyclist for Thailand’s national cycling team, has been marked as the first person ever to achieve 100 cycling round trips to Doi Inthanon mountain top. CityLife is reporting that his 100th trip took date on June 10 and was joined by over 40 cyclists both Thais and foreigners, who all faced the wet and cold weather.

Read the rest of the article HERE.

Short-staffed business are asking the government to relax the labour laws

13 mins ago

June 13, 2018

There are many occupations in Thailand that foreigners can’t do, with or without a work permit. But many Thai business owners say they’re battling to find Thai staff to work many jobs. They want the law changed.

Business owners say they are unable to find Thai employees to staff service jobs and are urging the government to relax its restrictions on foreign employees.

Khaosod English are reporting that The Group of Entrepreneurs with Foreign Workers said they would take an online petition to the labor ministry this month ask that Laotian, Burmese and Cambodian workers be allowed to work legally in two of the 39 occupations forbidden to foreigners.

“The problem is we can’t find any Thais who want to do these jobs,” the group’s Piphooake Sakullim said. “It’s not like we’re leaving behind Thais. But when you put up a sign asking for an extra worker for six months, and no one applies, how is your business supposed to go on?”

Currently, foreigners are not permitted to work in 39 jobs, including as retail staff or nail salons, according to 1981 labor regulations.

Read the rest of the article HERE.

Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

2 hours ago

June 13, 2018

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

