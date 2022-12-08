South
Whale washes up on beach in South Thailand
A whale washed up on a beach in South Thailand’s Narathiwat province on Monday. Locals, rescuers, and police helped to push the whale back into the sea at Naratat Beach. However, the whale washed up again two hours later about 500 metres away.
Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources believed that the whale might have been sick, and unable to handle strong waves.
A veterinarian was called to the beach, and identified the whale as a short-finned pilot whale. The whale was treated at the Marine and Coastal Resources Center before it was released back into the sea, The Phuket Express reported.
A few whales have washed up on Thailand’s shores this year, although not alive.
In October, a dead Bruda whale was found floating in Laem Sai Bay to the south of Koh Racha, Phuket province. Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources conducted an autopsy on the 13 metre whale, which raised more questions than answers.
The director-general of the department said the autopsy could not determine the whale’s exact cause of death because its organs had badly rotted.
A single plastic cup was found in the whale’s digestive system. Although the cup itself may not be the cause of the whale’s death, the director-general said people should avoid throwing plastic into the sea because it can kill marine life.
In August, the carcass of a male whale shark washed up on Long Beach on Koh Lanta Island in the southern province of Krabi. Officials made it known that this was a first for Krabi, no dead whale sharks had washed ashore there before.
Several Thai divers expressed their condolences. One diver said he believed the whale shark was living in the area between Koh Phi Phi and Koh Lanta. The diver added that the whale shark had been spotted a number of times but it disappeared about 10 days earlier.
After the recent incident in Narathiwat, the marine department was luckily able to treat the whale and release it back into the sea.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
Thailand News Today | Sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwoman
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Whale washes up on beach in South Thailand
Last jumbo – the last Boeing 747 leaves the gate
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week
Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14
Kuwaiti overstayer busted in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?
Jailed politician erects billboard to wish voters Happy New Year
Beastly reptile crocs the world of small village in southern Thailand
Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Fifteen drug smugglers shot dead after gunfight with Thai soldiers in Chiang Mai
Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured