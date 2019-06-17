Unidentified body found floating in Ranong lake | The Thaiger

South
Unidentified body found floating in Ranong lake
The body of an unidentified Thai man has been found floating in a small Ranong lake this morning.
The body, without any obvious signs of identification, was found on the lake in Moo 2 village in Tambon Bang Bon in Muang district at 8.50am. Police say the man appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old without any identification documents on him when he was found.
Local residents say they don’t know who he is, but remembered seeing him collecting oysters in the pond recently.
The body was sent to Ranong Hospital for identification and contact with relatives.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.
Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.
The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.
The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.
The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).
Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.
Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break
Crime
35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes
PHOTO: Remnants of a car bomb that exploded in front of a Big C in Pattani on May 9,2017
A suspect has been arrested by Thai security forces in Songkhla’s Thepa district. The man is believed to be a wanted insurgent – the subject of four arrest warrants in relation to violent incidents in the deep South. He’s been identified as 35 year old Ismael Morsu.
On Thursday, riding from his home in Thepa, police allege he saw an army checkpoint and immediately turned around, raising the suspicions of security police who chased him in a pickup truck. They managed to stop Morsu in Ban Tapaed village and took him into custody for identification and questioning.
The troops discovered that the suspect was a wanted felon being sought for alleged involvement in the car bomb attack at a Big C department store in Pattani province on May 9, 2017, the alleged killing of Mr. Chamnong Jiamjan in Thepa district on April 20, 2006, the alleged killing of assistant district chief Mr. Somsak Rakchart in Thepa district on January 9, 2005 and illegal possession of firearms.
Two other suspects in the Big C car bomb attack, who were caught earlier, have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pattani provincial court. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand
PHOTOS: The Nation
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants have been found at a makeshift camp in forest near Songkhla’s Sadao district waiting waiting to be transported to Malaysia.
The 16 men and two women, kept in the woods for four days and told to live on young banana stalks and creek water, were found in a forest area two kilometres away from the main road.
Police later arrested a Burmese woman Nang Wae who was their ‘caretaker’ at a rented room in Khlong Ngae. The woman told police she didn’t send them food because the Malaysian ‘brokers’ had not transferred money to her. With no money, she had to leave her countrymen in the forest until a vehicle was sent to transport them to Malaysia.
A team of anti-human trafficking officials, police and soldiers found the migrants in the forest yesterday morning (Friday).
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Investigation launched into tiger chained at Phuket Zoo – VIDEO
Toon thanks the north-east for amazing support
Unidentified body found floating in Ranong lake
Thailand to sit on UN committee from 2020
Arrests over weekend’s taxi gang violence in Bangkok, two dead – VIDEO
Porsche smashed up but Malaysian driver escapes injury in Krabi
“Not one of Chiang Mai’s traditional massage ladies” – Porn video investigation
6 month free trial for Bang Wa-Tha Chang ferry service, Bangkok
Russian tourist dies after being hit by motorbike in Pattaya
New Zealand expat found dead in Chiang Mai condo
Russian tourist drowns in red flag swimming zone in Trat
Body found off Saphan Hin on Koh Tapao Noi, Phuket
Two Chinese and two Thais arrested over huge ‘ice’ haul
Italy’s ‘Bonny & Clyde’ arrested in Pattaya, Thailand
Chinese move their purchase power away from Bangkok condo market
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
People1 day ago
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
-
Bangkok1 day ago
US Navy veteran locked up in Thai prison, family pleas for help
-
Expats3 days ago
British Hua Hin bar owner overstays visa by eight years
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
-
Environment2 days ago
Formal complaint made about Phuket OrBorTor chief for inaction over environmental issues
-
Krabi1 day ago
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
-
Environment3 days ago
Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened