Unidentified body found floating in Ranong lake | The Thaiger

Unidentified body found floating in Ranong lake

3 hours ago

The body of an unidentified Thai man has been found floating in a small Ranong lake this morning.

The body, without any obvious signs of identification, was found on the lake in Moo 2 village in Tambon Bang Bon in Muang district at 8.50am. Police say the man appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old without any identification documents on him when he was found.

Local residents say they don’t know who he is, but remembered seeing him collecting oysters in the pond recently.

The body was sent to Ranong Hospital for identification and contact with relatives.

Business

'Fast and Furious 9' to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket

1 day ago

June 16, 2019

The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.

Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.

The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.

The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.

The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).

Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.

Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break

Crime

35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes

2 days ago

June 15, 2019

PHOTO: Remnants of a car bomb that exploded in front of a Big C in Pattani on May 9,2017

A suspect has been arrested by Thai security forces in Songkhla’s Thepa district. The man is believed to be a wanted insurgent – the subject of four arrest warrants in relation to violent incidents in the deep South. He’s been identified as 35 year old Ismael Morsu.

On Thursday, riding from his home in Thepa, police allege he saw an army checkpoint and immediately turned around, raising the suspicions of security police who chased him in a pickup truck. They managed to stop Morsu in Ban Tapaed village and took him into custody for identification and questioning.

The troops discovered that the suspect was a wanted felon being sought for alleged involvement in the car bomb attack at a Big C department store in Pattani province on May 9, 2017, the alleged killing of Mr. Chamnong Jiamjan in Thepa district on April 20, 2006, the alleged killing of assistant district chief Mr. Somsak Rakchart in Thepa district on January 9, 2005 and illegal possession of firearms.

Two other suspects in the Big C car bomb attack, who were caught earlier, have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pattani provincial court. Read The Thaiger story HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Crime

Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand

2 days ago

June 15, 2019

PHOTOS: The Nation

Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants have been found at a makeshift camp in forest near Songkhla’s Sadao district waiting waiting to be transported to Malaysia.

The 16 men and two women, kept in the woods for four days and told to live on young banana stalks and creek water, were found in a forest area two kilometres away from the main road.

Police later arrested a Burmese woman Nang Wae who was their ‘caretaker’ at a rented room in Khlong Ngae. The woman told police she didn’t send them food because the Malaysian ‘brokers’ had not transferred money to her. With no money, she had to leave her countrymen in the forest until a vehicle was sent to transport them to Malaysia.

A team of anti-human trafficking officials, police and soldiers found the migrants in the forest yesterday morning (Friday).

