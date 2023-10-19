Toddler locked in car for hours in southern Thailand after accidental self-locking

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A two year old toddler was locked in a car for hours after her mother left her alone to go shopping. The incident, which took place at a convenience store on Niphat Uthit Road behind the Florida Hotel in downtown Hat Yai, Songkhla province, occurred at 10am today. The girl had accidentally hit the lock button, trapping herself inside the vehicle.

The vehicle, a minivan, was left running with the air conditioning on while the mother ran errands.

Upon returning, however, she discovered that her daughter had inadvertently locked the doors and was unable to get out.

Despite her best efforts, the doors remained locked for several hours. Eventually, the emergency rescue unit of the Mit Samakee Foundation (Tung Sia Siang Tueng) in Hat Yai was alerted to the situation by store employees, who reported that a child had been trapped in a car for hours and that the doors couldn’t be opened, reported KhaoSod.

The rescue team successfully unlocked the car door within five minutes using a metal rod inserted through the driver’s side window. The young girl was understandably upset and cried as her mother comforted her.

The mother explained that she usually left her daughter in the car with the air conditioning on for a short while when she ran quick errands, and there had never been an issue before.

However, it seems that her daughter had been fidgeting and accidentally hit the lock button this time around. She noted that this incident served as a stark reminder never to leave her child alone in the car again.

In 2019, locals who tried to help a one year old baby, who was locked inside an SUV, were blamed as the mother claims they have caused scratches and damage to her car.

Gimyong News reported that the incident happened at 7.30am in Hat Yai Songkhla. To read more click HERE

