Thailand’s south in mourning after insurgent attack killed 15 in Yala | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Thailand’s south in mourning after insurgent attack killed 15 in Yala
Thailand’s south is grappling with grief after 15 people died in an insurgent attack in the southern province of Yala on Tuesday night. Those who died were mostly defence volunteers, manning a security checkpoint in Yala – sitting ducks for the much-better organised and resourced southern insurgents.
The south, accustomed to attacks from militant groups for nearly two decades, has been left reeling from this latest brutal atrocity. It’s the third violent crime to take place in that particular village. The first took place in 2004, when a man had his throat slashed and the second was just three months ago, when the army was targeted in a bomb attack. This latest assault however, is unprecedented.
The attack has also been hardly reported in overseas media as the crisis in Thailand’s deep south appears to attract little attention from the world media.
The men stationed at these checkpoints are seen as easy targets as they have no choice but to remain and carry out their job, under-resourced and out-gunned. Now the 4th Army Chief, Lt Gen Phonsak Phunsawat is calling for security to be improved to protect these volunteers.
On Tuesday night, the checkpoint in Yala was sprayed with bullets around 11.30pm, as well as having grenades and spikes launched at it. Up to 60 people are believed to have been involved in the attack.
Lt Gen Phonsak says those behind the planning of the attack are being protected, accusing surrounding villages of helping to protect their identity. He claims there are 118 villages listed as places that are potentially providing assistance to the insurgents.
“They the insurgent attackers appear to vanish into thin air immediately after they carry out an attack. And that’s because they have hideouts right in the villages.”
One of the volunteers killed was Samsami Sama.
The Bangkok Post reports that his 40 year old widow Sarinya Chaiya recalls hearing gun shots that night and prayed that her husband was okay. A few hours later, the chief of the village came to inform her that he had been killed.
Sarinya now has to raise their 3 year old daughter alone and wonders if she should leave the violence-stricken region she has lived since marrying her husband a decade ago, to return to her hometown in Phayao, northern Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Insurgency
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
A paramilitary ranger remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed by a man who tried, unsuccessfully, to steal his service rifle. The man was quickly subdued by another ranger. The attacker reportedly died following the incident. The scuffle took place yesterday near Ban Suwo defence outpost in Narathiwat.
It was reported that the assailant, identified later as ‘Manso Harwae’, had been hiding near the outpost, alighted from a motorcycle and attacked the ranger, Somsak Decha, from behind with a folding knife.
Police claim the suspect was under the influence of drugs.
Somsak reportedly fell to the ground with a serious knife wound to the back of his head while the assailant tried to grab his rifle. Another ranger, who was standing nearby, intervened and whacked the assailant with his rifle butt.
The assailant fell unconscious and is reported to have died shortly afterward, while the injured ranger was rushed to the provincial hospital for emergency treatment, before being flown to the better equipped Songkhla Nakarind Hospital in Hat Yai.
A background check on the assailant indicates that he was the brother of a suspected insurgent wanted by authorities for alleged involvement in violent incidents in the Deep South.
All security officials are being alerted not to travel alone, as a precaution against surprise attack by insurgents, following Tuesday night’s attack on a defence volunteer outpost in Yala province, where 15 volunteers were killed and several other people were injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Crime
Thai military says martial law in south will not be lifted
PHOTO: Sumeth Panpetch, Associated Press
Following the insurgent attack that killed 15 volunteers at a security checkpoint earlier this week, the Army says it’s not planning to lift the emergency laws currently in place in the south of the country.
The attack is believed to have been carried out by a militant group identified as the BRN or National Revolution Front, widely regarded as the most powerful of the Islamic insurgency groups active in the region.
The three southern provinces, bordering Malaysia, have been the scene of brazen and brutal attacks on officials, soldiers, volunteers and innocent civilians for nearly two decades. Nearly 7,000 people have already died in the ongoing border and religious clashes.
Int he latest incident, insurgents struck on Tuesday night at 11.30pm, raining bullets on the checkpoint and hurling spikes and grenades. The 15 people who died in the attack were mostly defence volunteers, guarding the checkpoint that stood surrounded by rubber plantations. They were sitting ducks, ambushed in a well-planned surprise attack.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in the wake of the atrocity, 4th Army chief Phonsak Phunsawat says emergency laws in place in the region will remain in force. He was responding to calls to review the region’s martial law in light of “possible human rights violations”.
In response, Lieutenant General Phonsak called the insurgents’ actions “an attack on human rights”, adding that despite the government’s attempts to resolve the crisis through dialogue, security laws needed to remain in place while militants are clearly still active.
“This attack is an indication that militants use violence indiscriminately, and we call on the public to examine their activities, which are tantamount to violations of human rights.”
The leader of the Prachachat Party, Wan Muhamed Nor Matha also condemned the attack but criticised the government, calling for the emergency laws to be revoked and for peace talks to be stepped up as a matter of urgency. He argues that security should be handled by police and local leaders as opposed to the army.
Security officials believe that up to 60 people may have been involved in the attacks and that local villages are likely harbouring the fugitives.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Insurgency
Volunteer village guard system in Thailand’s south up for review after Tuesday’s deadly attack
PHOTO: Facebook/Yala ToDay
The village guard system, used as part of the local volunteer security in the Deep South of Thailand, is set to be completely reviewed, or replaced by a more mobile system where village defence volunteer units will be on regular patrol to seek insurgents, instead of being a “sitting duck”.
15 volunteers and villages were killed after a deadly, and well co-ordinated, insurgent raid late on Tuesday night. Security officials estimate that more than 10 insurgents carried out the brutal surprise attack.
The overhaul of the system was announced yesterday by Lt-Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, commander of the 4th Army Region, following a deadly raid by insurgents on the Ban Thung Sadao village defence unit in Muang district of Yala province on Tuesday. A number of others were also seriously injured and remain in hospital.
Lt-Gen Pornsak says that the stationary village guard system has made the volunteers an easy target for insurgents and is in serious need of an immediate revamp to prevent a repeat of the carnage. He also confirmed at the families of the victims will be provided with 500,000 baht each as initial compensation.
During the surprise attack, insurgent militants ambushed the volunteer unit, doing nothing other than sitting and having a meeting at the time, shooting them, stealing their weapons, and then cutting off escape routes or access to the scene by emergency services or army.
“From now on, they (the defence volunteers) must be on the move. They must not camp out in the jungle, but must sleep in the basements of each other’s houses. We can’t afford to be a sitting duck, otherwise they will all be killed,” said Lt-Gen Pornsak.
One community leader of Tambon Lam Phaya told Thai PBS that there were about 20 defence volunteers at the outpost on Tuesday night, attending their weekly meeting to discuss their work plan.
Lam Phaya Tambon Administration Organization (TAO) Mayor Thanong Maithong said he suspected the insurgents had targeted the weapons of the volunteers.
All 15 victims killed in the attack have already been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Ranger stabbed by attacker linked to southern Thailand insurgents
Man opens emergency exit on Chiang Mai to Bangkok flight
Grab v Get – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Samui Elephant Sanctuary wins ‘Responsible Thailand’ award in London
Slow-moving tropical storm Nakri heads towards Vietnam coast
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Whatever floats your krathong – Bangkok locations for Low Krathong
Thai Airways moves flights around for Loy Krathong and New Year’s Eve
Thai military says martial law in south will not be lifted
Thailand’s south in mourning after insurgent attack killed 15 in Yala
Thai baht dips after rate cut
European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming
Paralyzed hockey player moves legs after experimental surgery in Thailand
American fugitive remains on life support
Phuket police arrest man for attempted rape in Krabi
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Events4 hours ago
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
- Tourism2 days ago
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
- Crime4 days ago
Up to 30,000 caught up in “Forex- 3D” Ponzi scheme
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
- Crime2 days ago
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
- Crime3 days ago
Accused Ponzi queen and husband in jail, no bail