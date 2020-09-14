image
Connect with us

Songkhla

Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

44 mins ago

 on 

Monkeys castrated after causing chaos in Songkhla | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath
    • follow us in feedly

Monkeys have become so much of a problem in Songkhla that officials have decided to castrate them. The monkeys relied on food from tourists visiting Khao Tang Kuan Hill, also known by some as “Monkey Mountain.” But since there have been no tourists for months, the monkeys have made their way into the city looking for food.

A similar project was undertaken in Phuket at 3 ‘tourist’ sites in 2017 where monkey communities were desexed – some even shunted off to their own tropical island, just offshore from Phuket, where they get regular food sent out to them and are kept away from hassling tourists. The program was very successful.

Food was placed inside cages to lure the pesky southern monkeys and trap them. Then they were sedated with tranquilisers. After they’re castrated, the monkeys are sent back to their habitats. Officials say they plan to castrate 200 monkeys in Songkhla as well as dozens of other monkeys in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In Songkhla, the monkeys have been digging through garbage and even attacking locals. Just last week, monkeys took over a local home after a Songkhla family went away for the holiday. The monkeys raided the trash bin, scattering the garbage all over the ground. Luckily, the monkeys were unable to enter the house.

About 3 months ago, 15 monkeys drowned in a province water tank and locals believe it was due to the lack of food and water.

Songkhla started cancelling tours back in February. Since then, locals have been helping out to feed the monkeys. Some local fruit vendors gave the monkeys watermelon and tomatoes. But the monkeys continued to look in the city for food.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Chipemberi

    September 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Did the monkeys go into ASQ and observe the correct social distancing procedures

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand | The Thaiger
A tiger at Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary - PHOTO: Anan Kaewkhammul

A drone has been deployed in the hunt for a wild tiger believed to have wandered outside its natural habitat at the Huey Kha Kheng wildlife sanctuary. The sanctuary, in the northern province of Uthai Thani, has brought in forest rangers in an attempt to track down the tiger, whose footprints were spotted in a nearby maize plantation. PHOTO: Thai PBS World Sanctuary chief, Permsak Kanitthachart, says rangers from the Khao Khieu forest protection unit are working with officials from the Khao Nang Rum wildlife research station to locate the big cat and drive it back to its rightful domain. […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sophon Cable TV / The Pattaya News

A 160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach looks set to begin by the end of this year. Yet ANOTHER renovation project in a long list of makeovers for the city’s naturally slim beachfronts. Talks on the project have been ongoing since September 2019 and, while movement may have stalled for a while due to the Covid-19 ‘interruption’, it looks like work is due to begin shortly. But this time, rather than the actual beaches, most of the new budget is dedicated to the infrastructure lining the sand. The work is expected to include the addition of more footpaths, […]

Continue Reading

North East

‘Snake’ cave closed after visitors, looking for lottery numbers, graffiti the rocks

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 days ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

&#8216;Snake&#8217; cave closed after visitors, looking for lottery numbers, graffiti the rocks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sanook

A cave known for its rocks resembling snakeskin is closed after some visitors vandalised the cave by rubbing the rock formations, hoping to find lucky lottery numbers. Other people wrote insulting graffiti on the rocks. The Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa ordered the immediate closure of the Phu Langka National Park’s Naga Cave until officials can come up with a plan to protect the cave. He says they also need to remove the graffiti. “I want to deeply apologise to travellers over the sudden closure. We lack measures to prevent damage being made to natural treasures. As for the vandals, if […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending