Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon | The Thaiger

Krabi
Man drowns while catching fish in Krabi temple lagoon
A man has drowned in a lagoon while he was trying to catch fish inside an animal sanctuary area adjacent to a Krabi temple. Mueang Krabi Police were notified of the incident at the Kowaram Temple in Mueang Krabi District at 5.30pm yesterday.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the temple lagoon and joined in the search for the missing man. Rescue workers took about one hour to find the man. He was identified as 50 year old Yothin Boonkong.
A witness told police that Mr Yothin was catching fish in the lagoon, which is an animal sanctuary area of the temple. He was diving underwater and at one stage didn’t come up to the surface.
Environment
Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Coral bleaching and the annual monsoon are the only threat to the ongoing recuperation of Maya Bay, now that tourists have been away for a year, and probably another two years as well.
Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Ley in Krabi province, has been closed since June 1 last year after the environmental destruction of the pristine beaches ecology became obvious, even to the national park chiefs who were under a lot of pressure from tourism operators to keep it open.
Now, park officials are busily relocating about 23,000 young corals from the shallows into deeper water to prevent them being damaged by strong waves during the monsoon season which runs from May to the end of November each year.
Worapote Lomlim, chief of Haad Nopparat Thara Phi-Phi Islands national park, told Thai PBS that the ecological system and environment of Maya Bay have improved satisfactorily after the bay was closed to all unauthorised visitors and tourists almost 12 months ago.
He noted that coral bleaching has not been as serious as last year, the corals have regenerated and black-tipped coral sharks have returned to the bay. But he noted that the young corals may sustain damage from powerful waves if they are not relocated into deeper waters during the current monsoon season in the Andaman Sea.
Maya Bay will remain closed for at least the next two years for the protection of its environment and ecological system. A new system of limited tourism, protective walkways and boat mooring facilities is being prepared whilst the bay is closed in preparation for an eventual re-opening to tourism.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Krabi
Thai and farang friend catch king cobra with bare hands in Krabi – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Robrouw Krabi
A foreign man has helped his Thai friend to catch a king cobra with their bare hands in Krabi today.
The three metre king cobra was found near a refrigerator in a house in Mueang Krabi district. A foreign man and his Thai friend, who lives near the house, came to help where he helped to catch the king cobra with their bare hands before rescue workers arrived.
They took only 5 minutes to catch the feisty reptile. The king cobra was taken by the rescue workers before it was been released back to the wild.
If you see a King Cobra, DO NOT attempt to capture it yourself under any circumstances. Call you local rescue foundation as they will have skilled cobra-catchers in their team.
เจ้าของบ้านผวา งูจงอางยาวกว่า3 เมตร เลื้อยซุกตู้เย็น แต่ไม่มีเบอร์ติดต่อกู้ภัย บังเอิญหนุ่มชาวต่างชาติ อยู่ใกล้เคียงมาเจอพร้อมพาเพื่อน มาช่วยจับได้ด้วยมือเปล่า ได้อย่างง่ายดาย สร้างความประหลาดใจแก่ชาวบ้าน เมื่อช่วงเช้าวันที่ 17 พ.ค.62 เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิกระบี่ พิทักษ์ประชา ได้รับแจ้งจาก นายจง (ไม่ทราบนามสกุล ) อยู่บ้านเลขที่175 ม.3 ต.ไสไทย อ.เมือง จ.กระบี่ ว่า มีงูจงอางขนาดใหญ่ เลื้อยเข้าไปในบ้านเลขที่ดังกล่าว สร้างความหวาดกลัวแก่เจ้าของบ้านเป็นอย่างมาก ระหว่างที่รอเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยนั้น ได้มีชายชาวต่างชาติ ซึ่งอยู่บริเวณใกล้เคียง ได้ยินเสียงเอะอะโวยวาย จึงได้เข้าดู และมาช่วยจับ พร้อม เพื่อนชาวไทย ทราบชื่อ คือ นายบัญญา ตุลยสุข อายุ 40ปี ขณะที่ทั้งสองกำลังเข้าไปในบ้าน ปรากฏว่างูจงอางตัวดังกล่าวได้เลื้อยออกมาจากห้องนอนไปซุกด้านหลังตู้เย็น แต่ไม่มีอุปกรณ์จับงู นายปัญญา จึงได้ไปเอาเหล็กเกี่ยวประตูม้วน ที่อยู่ในบ้านมาเขี่ยใต้ตู้เย็น ไม่นานงูก็ออกมา จากนั้นใช้เหล็กล็อคที่คองูไว้ก่อนใช้มือจับคองูออกมาอย่างง่ายดาย ใช้เวลาไม่ถึง 5นาที ขณะที่ชาวเพื่อนชาวต่างชาติ ก็ได้ช่วยจับส่วน หาง ท่ามกลางความตื่นเต้นของชาวบ้านที่มามุงดูจำนวนมาก จากนั้นนายปัญญานำงูใส่กระสอบ เพื่อรอให้เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ภัยนำมาปล่อยธรรมชาติ
Posted by รอบรั้ว ข่าวกระบี่ on Friday, May 17, 2019
Krabi
Three dead, two injured as truck collides with motorbike in Krabi
PHOTOS: อาสากู้ภัย 3482 กู้ชีพปลายพระยา / คนข่าว กระบี่
Three people have died while another two people have been injured after a pickup truck collided with a motorbike in Krabi yesterday.
Krabi emergency responders headed to the scene of an accident on Southern Seaboard Road (No 44) southbound in Krabi yesterday afternoon.
They found two injured males – 32 year old Nattanai Thongkhao and 30 year old Wanchai Chaikhao. They were both taken to Plai Phraya Hospital.
Three females were found dead – 42 year old Sudsri Songsuk, 54 year old Khaew Kemsri and 27 year old Montira Tinna.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the collision.
