Central Thailand
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
When 36 year old Banjerd Yimchoi and his friend 32 year old friend Theerayut Tumorn went to a concert at Plak Raet temple in Phitsanulok province last week, no one could have suspected how the murder in the temple would unfold.
The pair had gone with their boss, construction contractor Pratheep Hinart, and started drinking heavily at his place before continuing their sesh at the temple, despite the monks’ complaints.
As the concert wound down, Pratheep sloped off to find more booze and agreed to meet the pair back at his pickup, parked by the refectory. According to the Bangkok Post, Banjerd said he turned up as arranged but his friend Theerayut, new in town, had made the fatal mistake of wandering off alone and had no phone.
After failing to find him, Banjerd asked concert organisers to broadcast an announcement calling him back.
Banjerd said…
“When Theerayut turned up, speaking as his concerned elder, I warned him against wandering off alone as he was new to the area. However, Theerayut was unhappy with my warning and hit me.
“We fought but I was no match for him, so I took out my knife and stabbed him in the neck.”
CCTV cameras show Banjerd calmly leaving the temple and heading for home by foot.
Banjerd had known the contractor for about 10 years, and had started a new job for Pratheep a few days before. He brought his new friend Theerayut along to do him a favour.
Theerayut and Banjerd are both well-known to police. Both have been jailed for drug offences before. Banjerd was released about a year ago, Theerayut just last month.
Pratheep said that when returned with more booze, the fight was already over and Theerayut was lying dead in a pool of blood, murdered in the temple. He said…
“I went home, and Banjerd called. I urged him to surrender and he agreed. I picked him up the next morning and we went to the police.”
Police have charged Banjerd with intentional homicide.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Crime3 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids