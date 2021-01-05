Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry | The Thaiger

South
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Muslim unmarried couples in the southern Thai province of Yala could be arrested, and even forced to wed immediately by Islamic authorities, if they are seen being ‘affectionate’ in public. The new rule was set by the Yaha Central Mosque last month, according to Khaosod English.
It’s unclear what types of public displays of affection are considered inappropriate, but apparently even talking together can get a Muslim man and woman arrested. The imam of the Yaha Central Mosque told Khaosod English reporters that if a muslim man and woman are talking, then a third person should be present. Holding hands, kissing or hugging are strictly forbidden.
Under the new rule, unmarried Muslims are prohibited from displaying “actions of a couple” or “adulterous acts.” Those who break the rules can potentially be ordered to get married at the local mosque after a meeting with the parents and local Imam. Violators can also be arrested by police and charged for sexual obscenity which carries a maximum penalty of 5 to 20 years.
So far, no one has been arrested or forced to marry under the draconian local codes. A couple was seen whispering to each other in public, but the Imam says they were berated at the mosque and told “not to do it again”.
The restrictions were intended to keep teenagers out of trouble, a mosque committee member told Khaosod. Apparently, many teenagers in the area have been doing illicit drugs and drinking kratom. The committee member says some of their gatherings have even become violent and there was a shooting at a local gas station.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Crime
Hat Yai nightclub raided, owner arrested
A nightclub in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was raided at 2am this morning after police were tipped off about the venue staying open beyond the authorised hours.
Nation Thailand says people at the nightclub were “partying without protection” and not abiding by coronavirus prevention measures. Nearby residents also say they were disturbed by the noise during the early hours.
The nightclub owner, 29 year old Anthika Dokho, was arrested on charges of selling alcohol after midnight, violating disease control measures and for violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Murder-suicide at Songkhla Zoo linked to missing rare animal investigation
Investigators say the apparent murder-suicide at the Songkhla Zoo is related to the case of the missing rare deer and claims of illegal wildlife trade.
Back in October, the zoo’s senior veterinarian shot and killed a top official from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand before killing himself at his living quarters at the Southern Thailand zoo. The organisation’s director-general, Suriya Saengpong, had travelled down to Songkhla from Bangkok to investigate the zoo after 2 rare albino barking deer went missing.
The Songkhla Zoo filed a report with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment claiming that a deer had been eaten by a python. In previous reports, the Songkhla Zoo director Charlermwut Kasetsomboon said he had photographic evidence and had it confirmed by a vet.
But some have been concerned that the zoo director’s claims could be a coverup and that the deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. After the shooting, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate the case and “leave no stone unturned.”
The Songkhla Zoo has been investigated before for illegal wildlife trade. According to the Bangkok Post, a staff member was sentenced to jail for being involved in smuggling rare birds from the zoo.
The Zoological Park Organisation, which oversees a number of zoos across Thailand, is now updating its database of wildlife animal populations at the public zoos.
Insurgency
Pattani villager shot and killed while walking home
A 26 year old villager was shot and killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district, an area plagued with violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s “deep south.” Police say the man’s body was found lying on the road, but did not give any additional details about the case.
The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along Yala and Narathiwat, provinces that both border Malaysia, for another 3 months. Not to be confused with the Emergency Decree imposed by the prime minister to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the order in the South allows officials to track down and arrest insurgents, according to government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.
Brian
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 4:52 pm
I hope Thai people are well aware that Muslims intend to implement their stupid rules wherever they can. They have to be resisted if you wish to preserve your way of life.
barry
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:04 pm
Interesting.
But how does this work, was Yala accorded some kind of judicial autonomy, or are all Thai provinces allowed to set up their own rules to soe extent?
Very surprising to see that the police can arrest offenders in such cases.
If there isn’t some kind of autonomy, how does the police comes to enforce laws according to standards which don’t seem to exist in other provinces?
Reminds me of Banda Aceh in Indonesia, where, after a long insurgency (1976–2005) and the 2004 Tsunami, a special local autonomy was granted to the province including the authority to formally implement Islamic law, which is why Aceh which applies a form of sharia based Islamic criminal law.
This is quite unique in Indonesia, where secular laws apply and Islamic law is limited to civil law in the areas of marriage, inheritance, and religious endowments – it’s quite controversial, and a result of the long insurgency…
How does this work in South Thailand? How can people in Yala be “be arrested by police and charged for sexual obscenity” when this doesn’t seem to be the case elsewhere?
Ynwaps
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:13 pm
Yaha police station superintendent Col. Sayuti Kateh confirmed by phone on Monday that police were cooperating with religious leaders in the district to implement their rules, due to illegal activity by youths in the community.
“Teenagers have been gathering for unlawful purposes, taking drugs and drinking kratom. They got drunk and pulled out their knives. There was even a shooting at a gas station,” Sayuti said. “The religious leaders asked for our cooperation to push their rule. Since the rule was announced, teenagers have scattered and are hiding.”
barry
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:29 pm
Yes but these are illegal activities that are illegal in the whole of Thailand (drugs, drinking nam tom, pulling knives…).
How can national Thai police enforce acts that are not illegal in the rest of Thailand, (such an unmarried man and woman meeting without another man present, talking, holding hands etc), and actually arrest people for these “offences”?
Unless Yala has some kind of judicial autonomy, allowing it to choose its own standards for defining “sexual obscenity”, how does this work?
I would understand it if was vigilantes applying their own standards, but how can the Thai police, and Thai law, be used in such a situation?
Rigorist Islam, based on the hadith, fobids figurative representations, yet this does not mean the Thai police in Yala will come and arrest anyone selling an immage of the Buddha for obsecenity, right?
Just wondering how Thai police and laws are used in this case. I’m guessing it’s all talk, and that the imam of the Yaha Central Mosque’s fatwas cannot be morphed into actual legal action under Thai law, but who knows?
Ynwaps
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:50 pm
Well they are not. That’s why I said the article here is garbage. It is written in a way that makes people assume things that aren’t true. You can bin the whole thing in your mental garbage can.
barry
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:08 pm
So you’re saying this sentence doesn’t refer to [the new rule]?
“Violators can also be arrested by police and charged for sexual obscenity which carries a maximum penalty of 5 to 20 years.”
ie, an urelated clause, which could have just as well been “Violators can also be arrested by police and charged for manslaughter which carries a maximum penalty of 3 to 15 years.”
or
“Violators can also be arrested by police and charged for prostitution which carries a maximum penalty of 1 to 3 years.”
in other words an unrelated reminder of Thai law, dropped there just to inflame readers?
That would be pure evil…
barry
Ynwaps
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:09 pm
Southern Thai province eh?
Is Thailand is enforcing Sharia law or who made the rules?
There is a difference between displaying “actions of a couple” and “adulterous acts. Of course there is a law that you can’t fuck in public.
This article is garbage and does nothing but channeling hate towards minorities in the south. Why would you publish this?
barry
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:31 pm
Yes, I also have a feeling that it’s something misreprensatation of the actual situation, shilled for sensationalist purposes… Makes no sense, but will fuel hate…
Ynwaps
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:17 pm
Teenagers doing drugs and forming gangs for whatever reason. The answer of the Mosque is to force some Muslim values upon the youth. Good luck with that lol
You want to do Kratom and smoke some weed with your friend in the park? We will not only arrest you but force you into marriage hahahaha
Peter
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:32 pm
It’s not just in Thailand, Sharia courts are operating in the UK and resolve inter Muslim disputes where both parties agree to participate. They have NO LEGAL standing in UK law which takes precedence in all matters. The sharia court judgments cannot be legally enforced by, or override UK law. It seems to work OK and not cause problems within the muslim community who still can seek redress in a UK court.
barry
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:59 pm
Yes – it’s fairly commom, especially in “common law” systems to allow certain civil law to be regulated by religious law (I think Canada does the same btw), usually restricted to areas such as marriage, inheritance, religious endowments etc…
But what is weird here is that the article seems to imply that people in Yala can be arrested by the police and criminally charged under the Thai legal system for acts which are not regulated elswhere.
According to the article, an unmarried man and woman meeting without another man present, talking or holding hands can “be arrested by police and charged for sexual obscenity” .
This makes no sense, so I do have my doubts as to the veracity of such claims.
I’m guessing (hope?) it’s some kind of mixup between the Yala police working with religious authorities to crackdown on illegal acts by youth in their community, and the head of the mosque reminding people that, according to his interpretation of religion, such acts are haram for Muslims.