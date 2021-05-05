Insurgency
Thai ranger and 2 suspected insurgents killed in Thailand’s deep south
In the ongoing violence from the Southern Thailand insurgency, 2 suspected insurgents and a Thai ranger were killed in a clash between security forces and an armed rebel group in Yala’s Krong Pinang district. Known as Thailand’s “deep south,” the provinces Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani, along the Malaysia border, have been plagued with violence for years due to the religious separatist insurgency.
Law enforcement officers had received a tip that suspected insurgents, who were wanted on court warrants, were staying in the Batu Buela and Bae Chaeng villages. A team of police and soldiers, along with some civilians, were deployed to the villages. 30 year old Wan Asan Asu, who had a warrant out for his arrest, surrendered to officers while other suspected insurgents responded with gunfire.
Shots were fired from both sides for about 2 hours. Nopparit Sukson, a ranger of the Yala-based 47th Ranger Regiment, was killed in the clash. Officers searched the area after the gunfire exchange and found the bodies of 2 men who had warrants out for their arrest. Each had an AK47 rifle and one of them also had a pistol.
More officers have been called to help clear the area today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Monk suspected of running off with 70,000 baht in donations
A 64 year old monk in the Isaan province Buri Ram is suspected of running off with 70,000 baht in donations made to the temple. The monk, as well as the thousands of baht in cash, have been missing for the past week.
The abbot of a temple in the Nangrong district had made a request with the temple committee one morning before he went off for his daily routine. He had asked to withdraw the money to pay workers to build a new crematorium. On April 28, the monk received 70,000 baht in donations and then told the committee he had to visit a doctor at a local hospital. The monk left the temple grounds, allegedly taking the donation money with him. No one has seen the monk since he left the temple.
In a separate case, 3 Buddhist nuns at a meditation centre in the Isaan region were arrested for allegedly scamming more than 400 people, promising high returns for those who invested in a fund for the poor. Victims of the alleged scam claim the nuns took off with a total of around 10 million baht.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Social distancing violation busts Pattaya illegal loan scheme
Covid-19 safety violations brought down a Chinese man and 39 Thai employees running an illegal loan operation in Pattaya. The group was arrested for offering money lending services after violating the Chon Buri Disease Control orders and emergency decree restrictions of social distancing and large gatherings. Chon Buri police raided the office building in Nongprue on Pattaya Second Road and uncovered the unlicensed loan business, leading to 40 arrests.
Each staff member’s work electronic devices were impounded and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, with police taking in 39 mobile phones and 39 laptops along with paperwork and business documents about the operation. Wang Pei, a 33 year old Chinese man, was arrested and claimed to be a manager working for a man in China identified only as Chern for a salary of about 48,000 baht a month. His 39 Thai staff were paid 10,000 to 12,000 a month each.
According to The Pattaya News, the illegal loan scheme appeared to be calling over 100 people a day, apparently targeting people with financial problems stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, offering cash loans. Those who are interested were added via the Line app and sent through the loan application process. They were charged 2.57% interest, higher than the legal limit, and given a short repayment period. Those who didn’t pay would be harassed by the loan service calling contacts in the borrower’s phonebook like friends, family, and bosses.
The illegal loan service was lending out about 3 million baht a day, transferred from a Chinese bank account directly to each customer. Wang Pei said he didn’t have any details or direct contact with the big boss in China. Police say the 40 members of the unlicensed loan business face charges of illegally operating a loan business and charging interest over the legal limit.
And of course, the charge that led to their downfall – gathering in a small office without proper Covid-19 social distancing measures.
SOURCE:The Pattaya News
Crime
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
A Japanese man, now arrested in Pattaya by immigration police, ran a scam netting over 12 million baht from 46 victims before fleeing to Japan. The 46 year old man identified as Michuma had been living in Thailand for 2 years after arriving on a visitor visa. Suspicion was aroused after an informant told immigration officials that the man was wanted in Japan.
Upon further investigation, questions arose of how he lived a lavish lifestyle without working for years. Immigration then contacted the Japanese embassy, who confirm Michuma’s wanted status in Japan.
Michuma was the leader of a Japanese group operating a scam involving call centres, impersonating police, and gaining access to victim’s bank accounts. When they were busted, he escaped by hopping a flight to Thailand, where he had been living in hiding for 2 years in a condo in Pattaya. Police say he will now be deported back to Japan to face prosecution for his crimes that involved 113 cases and 46 victims. The group of 7 criminals worked together to fleece more than 12 million baht from victims.
Members of the Japanese crime ring would call potential scam victims impersonating police officers, gaining their trust, and telling them they were doing an investigation and need to examine the victim’s bank details and accounts. By being persuasive, the criminals would be given full access to bank accounts, pin numbers, and personal information. They would also send a partner to the victim’s home to do an inspection that was actually a chance to steal their ATM card.
When the Japanese scam gang was busted, Michuma avoided capture and fled Japan. Thailand is a popular country to escape to, with many wanted criminals hiding within its borders. Immigration police asserted that they are closely monitoring foreigners currently living in Thailand, especially those who are suspected of dabbling in illegal activities.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
