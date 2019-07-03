2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings | The Thaiger

Insurgency
2 killed, 4 others injured in south Thailand bombings and shootings
PHOTO: Thai PBS
A Thai para-military ranger and a local villager were killed, along with three other rangers and another villager who were wounded in two related incidents in the forests of Yala, southern Thailand, this morning.
A team of para-military rangers was dispatched to the forest in Ban Kuwing, Village 6 of Tambon Baroh after they received a report that two men, who entered the forest, were shot by suspected insurgents.
As the rangers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a bomb planted nearby exploded, killing one ranger and wounding three others. All the dead and injured victims were taken to Kabang district hospital.
Police say that one of those who entered the forest, identified as Phisit Chaisith, died from gunshot wounds while the other, Thanavuth Khemkratoke, was injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Insurgency
Facial recognition security push in Thailand’s South
Concerns are being raised over the move to force all mobile phone users in Thailand’s South to submit their photos for facial-recognition identification. The edict says those who fail to do so by October 31 will have their mobile phone service blocked.
The Cross Cultural Foundation says the order given to Thailand’s telecom operators was ‘racial profiling’.
“The use of facial-recognition technology risks violating people’s privacy and freedom. It also mean users could be discriminated against. Racial profiling may lead to the arrest and prosecution of the innocent.”
The predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, and four border districts of Songkhla, namely Chana, Na Thawi, Saba Yoi and Thepha, are the areas covered under the new security arrangements. These areas have been hit by insurgency-related violence that has claimed thousands of lives over the past 15 years, including security officials and civilians.
In the face of the violence, the region is under an emergency decree with a heavy military presence and limitations on people’s basic rights.
Cross Cultural Foundation director, Pornpen Khongkachonkiet, says the NBTC should publicly explain why cellphone users’ photos must now be collected and what assurances service providers would offer that images would not be leaked to unauthorised persons.
“We are worried that these pictures may be abused,” Pornpen said.
She said that in her experience, a suspected insurgent arrested for possessing a single gun could easily be charged with 10 more offences, often without grounds.
“What charges will a person face if their SIM card happens to be found at a crime scene?” she asked.
Korreeyor Manuchae, an independent lawyer and a Yala resident, said many locals did not trust state officials and were thus wary of the requirement to submit their pictures.
“We don’t oppose the move. But we are worried about it,” she said. She added that family members of suspects were often coerced into providing DNA samples by security agencies.
National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit is among those who received a surprise short text on her cellphone from ISOC4, telling her to re-register her SIM card with her picture on June 21.
ISOC4 is associated with the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, the agency tasked with security matters in the deep South.
Colonel Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the Forward Command of the ISOC4, said the ISOC had simply helped raise awareness of the timeframe for people to submit their photos.
“But we have not sent any short text messages to all cellphone users. We don’t know their numbers,” he said. Earlier, he complained of how SIM cards sold online were often used in bomb attacks in the deep South.
Meanwhile, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging residents of the deep South to comply with the new rule.
“Just a photo is needed to prove your identity. It’s not a violation of rights.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes
PHOTO: Remnants of a car bomb that exploded in front of a Big C in Pattani on May 9,2017
A suspect has been arrested by Thai security forces in Songkhla’s Thepa district. The man is believed to be a wanted insurgent – the subject of four arrest warrants in relation to violent incidents in the deep South. He’s been identified as 35 year old Ismael Morsu.
On Thursday, riding from his home in Thepa, police allege he saw an army checkpoint and immediately turned around, raising the suspicions of security police who chased him in a pickup truck. They managed to stop Morsu in Ban Tapaed village and took him into custody for identification and questioning.
The troops discovered that the suspect was a wanted felon being sought for alleged involvement in the car bomb attack at a Big C department store in Pattani province on May 9, 2017, the alleged killing of Mr. Chamnong Jiamjan in Thepa district on April 20, 2006, the alleged killing of assistant district chief Mr. Somsak Rakchart in Thepa district on January 9, 2005 and illegal possession of firearms.
Two other suspects in the Big C car bomb attack, who were caught earlier, have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pattani provincial court. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Insurgency
Malaysian diplomat visits Thailand’s deep South to resume peace talks
PHOTO: Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor arrives for talks with Lt-Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region – Thai PBS
The nominated Malaysian facilitator to continue ongoing peace talks between the Thai government and Mara Patani, an umbrella organisation for Thailand’s separatist groups in the Deep South, wraps up a two day visit to the region today.
The visit was the first by Malaysia’s former police chief, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor, since he was appointed to the post.
Mr. Rahim held discussions on the insurgency and the framework for the resumption of peace talks with the insurgent groups with the commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region, which has jurisdiction over security affairs in southern Thailand.
He’s also been meeting with other government officials, community and religious leaders, members of civic groups and lecturers at Prince of Songkhla University’s Pattani campus.
Earlier this year, Mara Patani declined to hold talks with the Thai side, saying that they would wait until the new government is installed. Like everyone else, they’re still waiting.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
