image
Connect with us

Insurgency

2 insurgents killed, 4 ranger injured in Songkhla clash

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

2 insurgents killed, 4 ranger injured in Songkhla clash | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

Rangers have shot and killed 2 suspected insurgents in the latest clashes in Thailand’s Deep South, this time in Songkhla’s Chana and Thepha district last night. Police and soldiers headed to the area after receiving reports that 4 insurgents were in the ares and travelling on 2 motorcycles. The suspects dispersed as the police and soldiers arrived. 3 separate clashes followed.

2 other suspected insurgents were killed in the first 2 clashes which occurred in Chana and Thepha districts. The 3 clashes happened in 3 different parts of the area.

In the 3rd of the clashes a 39 year old suspected insurgent was killed. 4 local rangers were also injured in that attack.

The man was suspected of being involved in a bombing out the front of the Pa Bon School in Khok Pho district, Pattani back in January, 2013. He was also a suspect of being involved in a bomb explosion on a road in Sabayoi district on February 24, earlier this year, where 10 people were injured.

The authorities combed the area and found the body of another suspect at a beach near the Krong Itam village in Koh Saba. believed to have died in the clashes.

He is believed to be Che Arong Baheng, an alleged insurgent operating in the Na Thawi district.

Clashes between religious insurgents and local Thais have been ongoing for 2 decades. More than 7,000 people, mostly civilians, are thought to have died in the territorial war. It originated in 1948 as an ethnic and religious separatist insurgency in a part of the Malay Patani Region, then comprising the 3 southernmost provinces of Thailand and parts of a 4th, but has become more complex and violent since the early 2000s where the violence has become entwined with activities from drug cartels, oil smuggling networks and Muslim insurgents.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 days ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sanook

A group of insurgents allegedly shot up a police vehicle while it was travelling in the southern province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia. 50 bullet casings were found on the ground after the ambush. Luckily, the 5 police officers, including the province’s deputy police chief, were not injured. The police vehicle was equipped with bullet proof windows and the body of the truck was plated with armor. None of the bullets were able to penetrate the vehicle. The police sped away to a nearby paramilitary ranger post. Police say around 10 insurgents hid in the bushes along the road and opened […]

Continue Reading

Crime

4 suspected insurgents shot dead in Pattani

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

4 suspected insurgents shot dead in Pattani | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook

Further to a story published yesterday by The Thaiger, a total of 4 suspected insurgents are now reported to have been shot dead in separate firefights in the southern Pattani province on Friday evening and Saturday morning, as security forces close in on a fifth suspect. The first clash followed an earlier gunfight in which 3 soldiers were wounded while security forces were hunting for the perpetrators of a bombing that killed a ranger last Thursday. 2 gunmen were shot dead and their weapons seized in Yarang district yesterday morning as officers resumed operations to arrest the suspects. A spokesman for […]

Continue Reading

Crime

2 bombing suspects dead, 3 soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout

Jack Burton

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

2 bombing suspects dead, 3 soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Isranews

2 suspected insurgents allegedly involved in Thursday’s bombings in Pattani’s Nongjik district, which killed 2 security officers and injured 3 others, were killed in a shootout yesterday in the southern province’s Yaring district. 3 more soldiers were wounded. The clash erupted in Buenaejuerae village in tambon Kolam where a combined team of soldiers, police and local officials were patrolling, according to police. An unknown number of men opened fire on the officers, who returned fire. The exchange lasted about 30 minutes and 3 officers were injured. They were rushed to a hospital while the hunt continued for the armed men. […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending