South
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
South Thailand’s hotels are eager for a surge in visitors during Thailand’s high season from October to December. About 80% of hotels in Songkhla province have reopened after ‘Thailand Pass’ was scrapped on July 1, according to the Songkhla Tourism Industry Council.
Since Thailand Pass was scrapped, Songkhla has welcomed a rush of Malaysian tourists driving across the border. The president of the Songkhla Tourism Industry Council says the council expects more than 90% of operators to resume their businesses this year. The president, Somphol Cheewawattanapong, said…
“Songkhla is expected to attract about 800,000 foreign visitors in 2022, or about 40% of the 2 million visitors per year before the pandemic.”
Meanwhile the island of Koh Samui has seen a 70% recovery in tourism. A staff from the Samui Tourism Promotion Board said the island’s hotel occupancy rate is expected to surge to 80-90% during the high season.
The president of the Thai Hotels Association noted that while South Thailand’s hotel occupancy is expected to rise, the number of foreign arrivals probably won’t rise by much. He said this is because China is still prohibiting its citizens from travelling overseas, except students and those for whom it is necessary.
Thai tourism officials have made different predictions on the number of foreign visitors expected to arrive in the Kingdom this year. In July, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said it expected about 9.3 million foreign visitors to arrive in the ‘Land of Smiles’ in 2022. The kingdom saw 1.9 million foreign tourists arrive from January to June 28. This raked in about 114 million baht in tourism revenue.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
Bodies in northeast Thailand found to be Nigerian and Vietnamese nationals
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Flooding chaos in Phuket
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of4 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Crime1 day ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea2 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary