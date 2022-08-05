Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized

Published

 on 

Two bootleggers in Bangkok were arrested yesterday and 2 million baht of smuggled booze was seized as part of a successful joint police and Excise Department operation. The smugglers face four years in jail and a fine of up to 400,000 baht

Police officer Somboon Tienkhao revealed officers were tipped off that an illegal alcohol operation was being exercised on the siamlig.com platform. Somboon said the officers secretly ordered the booze and discovered that the alcohol hadn’t been registered or taxed.

The officers raided a house in Soi Vibhavadi 22, section 3-1 in Lad Yao Sub-district, Chatuchak District in Bangkok, belonging to 32 year old Apichate Aimsaeng, and 32 year old Wichupa Chockwiboon, who also owned the liquor website domain.

The first floor of the house was used as a liquor storage unit. Officers found 1,200 bottles of various imported wines and alcohol.

The suspects confessed that they also stored liquor in a condominium at Soi Lad Phrao 94, Phlabphla Sub-district, Wang Thong Lang District in Bangkok. Officers seized 200 more bottles of wine from that address.

The suspects admitted that they had been importing alcohol from neighbouring countries and selling it online via their website for two years. They sold the alcohol much cheaper than the market price because they didn’t pay taxes and earned about 400,000-500,000 baht per month.

The police and Excise Department warned potential customers against buying smuggled bootleg alcohol, saying that it could affect their health because it isn’t tested or approved by Thai officials before it goes on sale.

Officers revealed that the two suspects were charged with possessing goods that aren’t taxed, and illegally producing and hiding goods with fake or unauthorised trademarks, which could result in a penalty of up to four years in jail, a fine of up to 400,000 baht, or both according to Section 108 of the Trademark Act.

SOURCE: Thairath | Khaosod 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime46 seconds ago

Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
South40 mins ago

Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok52 mins ago

Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Politics2 hours ago

Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
Thailand2 hours ago

2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
Chon Buri3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Phuket4 hours ago

Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Travel5 hours ago

Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
North East5 hours ago

Bodies in northeast Thailand found to be Nigerian and Vietnamese nationals
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending