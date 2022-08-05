Connect with us

Crime

Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer

Published

 on 

The lawyer who leaked the video of disgraced cop Joe Ferrari murdering a drug suspect does not believe he has repented. The claim is in response to an announcement by Ferrari’s family yesterday who said the former high-profile police officer has acknowledged his part in the death of the drug suspect and accepted he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Thitisan Utthanaphon, aka. Ferrari, was sentenced to the death penalty on June 8 this year for his part in the murder of 24 year old Chiraphong Thanapat. The sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison because he confessed to some of the charges.

Ferrari was the chief of Mueng Nakhon Sawan Police Station in central Thailand when he led the torture and eventual death of a suspected drug trafficker in August 2021. He was tried for killing the suspect by putting a plastic bag over his head, suffocating him.

Ferrari was sentenced along with six other officers, Raveeroj Ditthon, Songyot Klainak, Thanin Masawanna, Wisut Boonkiew, and Paweekorn Kammaraw, who were charged for intentionally murdering others by “dangerously torturing.”

Ferrari’s mother, Chanta Utthanaphon, made it public yesterday that she will not appeal to the court for mercy, adding the family will accept his life imprisonment sentence.

Chanta said her son regrets his wrongdoing and was sorry for having abused his authority.

Ferrari’s sister added the family will pay compensation as demanded by the victim’s relatives.

But the lawyer who exposed the video of the murder, Sittra Biabungkerd, responded to the family’s claim in a Facebook post, saying he does not believe Ferrari had repented, adding the disgraced cop had received a threat on his life last month.

Sittra said that the family’s move to withdraw the appeal was a process that could lead to Thitisan being granted a royal pardon, which would reduce his actual prison term to just 5-7 years from life.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post  Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime3 mins ago

Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
South42 mins ago

Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok54 mins ago

Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Politics2 hours ago

Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
Chon Buri3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut orders safety inspections of entertainment venues after Mountain B fire
Phuket5 hours ago

Fire burns wooden house in Phuket to the ground
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Chon Buri night club blaze kills 13 & injures 40 people
Travel5 hours ago

Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

3 Covid-19 drug smugglers face 5 years in Thailand jail
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand Launches New 10 year visa for Foreigners | GMT
North East5 hours ago

Bodies in northeast Thailand found to be Nigerian and Vietnamese nationals
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending