Rescue workers find women sitting with 10 day old corpse, waiting for dead man to come back to life | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Rescue workers find women sitting with 10 day old corpse, waiting for dead man to come back to life
After local residents complained of the smell coming from a house in Nakhon Nayok, north east of Bangkok, a medical rescue team was sent to the property only to find a rather sad situation. The Nation reports that the team arrived at the property to find a decomposing human body, with three women sitting in the kitchen.
The rescue team then called police to come to the house and, after questioning the women, it was revealed the corpse was that of 62 year old Sorrawut Dechtawee. One of the women, Puttanan Sodmanee, explained the man had been ill and his family had hired them to nurse him.
It’s understood the man had died 10 days before, but as the women were firm believers in resurrection, they had decided not to inform his family and instead were waiting for him to come back to life.
A autopsy to determine the cause of death is being carried out at Nakhon Nayok Hospital, while the women face further questioning over their delays to inform the family or authorities.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
PHOTO: Srisuwan Janya – Bangkok Post
Thailand’s “complainer-in-chief”, lawyer and fan-boy for the current government, Srisuwan Janya, says he will ask the Election Commission to investigate if the Future Forward Party broke the law on political parties by holding a political rally in central Bangkok last Saturday.
Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, cited Section 45 and Section 92 of the charter. Section 45 of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution prohibits political parties and their executives from encouraging or supporting any public disturbance or threatening peace and order. And Section 92 allows the EC to ask the Constitutional Court if to dissolve a party if there is evidence the party has broken the law.
Party executives who violate Section 45 can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to 200,000 baht, and can be banned from politics for a period decided by the court.
Srisuwan claims the rally’s organisers, FF party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, all violated Section 45 by openly criticising and calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. He added that the rally was held without a permit, in violation of the public assembly law.
The Constitutional Court removed Thanathorn as an MP in November after deciding he owned shares in a media company when registering for the March general election. Thanathorn produced evidence during the hearing to disprove the assertion.
Thanathorn called Saturday’s rally on Friday, just after the EC voted to dissolve the Future Forward party for accepting two campaign loans worth 110 million baht loan from him, allegedly in violation of the Political Party Act.
Suthep Thaugsuban of the Action Coalition for Thailand, who led similar street protests against the Pheu Thai party’s government before it was ousted in the 2014 military coup, questioned whether the country benefits from rallies like the FFP’s.
Meanwhile, Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda is openly expressing his disapproval at the Wing Lai Lung (“Run to Oust Uncle”, a reference to the PM’s nickname) running event organised by anti-government students for January 12 next year. Anupong says the country already faces many problems, so “people should use other means to raise issues.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
PHOTO: The Nation
Organisers of the planned Wing Lai Loong event “Run against Dictatorship” are being warned by the Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda that they may face legal action if they go ahead with their politically-inspired event without prior permission from the police.
The group’s planned press conference, scheduled to take place at Bangkok’s Royal Rattanakosin Hotel on Monday, was suddenly cancelled after they were notified, by the hotel’s management, that the facility was no longer available due to “immense pressure from those in power”. Same happened at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand where their event was also cancelled after police threatened to close the club down if the event was allowed to take place.
Police blocking a media press conference is an unusual situation given that there are currently no bans on media events or gatherings. The event was finally allowed to go ahead at the Thammasat University.
The planned running event is scheduled to start at the Thammasat University, Tha Pra Chan Campus, and head towards the Democracy Monument before returning to the university.
Minister Anupong says he disagrees with the running-themed political event, saying that the country has suffered enough from political conflict and there are still many problems facing the country, especially economic problems and drought.
Meanwhile Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is threatening to hold another anti-government “flash mob” on Bangkok’s streets next month. It is thought by some that the party might “piggy back” on the “Run against Dictatorship” event by holding the rally on the same day and at the same location.
Palang Prachachart Thai advisor Suthep Thaugsuban, who led the mass protests against the government of former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra over five years ago, said he didn’t know the motives or objectives of Thanathorn, but said it would be unfair to the country and the people if Thanathorn goes ahead with the street protests just to protect himself and the party from being disbanded by the Constitutional Court.
The Election Commission has asked the court to dissolve the party for violating the Political Party Act for accepting a large loan from Thanathorn before the March 24 general election.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
PHOTO: Apichart Jinakul
University students have finally been allowed to hold a press conference on the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) event at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Earlier requests for two other locations to hold their media gathering were denied.
One of them was the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand…
The professional committee of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand is concerned about pressure from Thai police to cancel a planned press conference. Over the weekend the FCCT’s management was asked by Lumpini police station to cancel a booking by a group involved in the ‘Run Against Dictatorship’ planned for next month. The group had agreed to pay to use the FCCT for a press conference announcing the event. The police explained that the title of the event was objectionable, and that they considered it likely to create what they called a “mob.” They also stated that there would be serious consequences for the FCCT – suggesting possible closure — if it did not comply with their request. After discussion with the group, the organizers agreed to find an alternative venue – FCCT Facebook page
The running event was foreshadowed at Saturday’s gathering of protesters in support of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and the Future Forward Party. The thousands that gathered on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, heard the announcement about the proposed running event.
The anti-military student group calls the event “Run Against Dictatorship” in English. The Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung,” literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a not-very-thinly-veiled reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is “Lung Tu” (Uncle Tu).
The 6 kilometre run is scheduled for January 12, 2020, although police have yet to approve the proposed route.
Whether the police considering the route will treat it as a political or sports event will soon become apparent. At this stage the government have had little to say about the proposed running event with the controversial name.
According to Thanawat Wongchai, an economics student from Chulalongkorn University and strategist of the Student Union of Thailand, the run will start from the university and head to the Democracy Monument. Runners will make three rounds around the monument before heading back to the university’s football field.
Participants are expected to gather at the university from 4.30am, with the run to start at 5.30am.
Final word about the application to hold the media conference from the FCCT…
Thailand has been under a civilian government since May this year, which should make such orders or even “suggestions” to curb free speech a thing of the past. In demanding the cancellation of this week’s event the police gave no legal justification, although they made it clear they were acting on orders from higher up.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | FCCT Facebook Page
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
Thai PM criticises “fake” rumours about his wife’s religion
Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train
Doctor in southern Thailand issues warning after manicure goes VERY wrong
Rescue workers find women sitting with 10 day old corpse, waiting for dead man to come back to life
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
The Dream is over. Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Thai man’s campaign to find his aunt, allegedly kidnapped by North Korea 42 years ago
PM demands sentencing review after “Jack the Ripper” serial killer case
Burmese authorities intercept boat carrying 173 Rohingya Muslims
SIS Kata receives “Gold Level” G-Green award 2019 – Ministry of the Environment
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha
Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Tourism4 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Business3 days ago
“Phuket’s economy is shrinking” – University report
- Crime3 days ago
14 year old arrested as gunman in Yala murder
- Bangkok3 days ago
Walking street-led economic recovery
- Bangkok3 days ago
Three men abandon van packed with drugs in Bangkok
- Phuket4 days ago
Baby dumped on the steps of a bank in Rawai, Phuket
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success