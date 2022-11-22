Connect with us

South

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured

Published

 on 

At least one police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion at police residences in Narathiwat province in southern Thailand at midday today. At least 20 more people were injured in the blast.

A man dressed like a police officer was seen driving a pickup truck into the compound before the car bomb exploded at around 12.46pm.

The deceased has been identified as Deputy Crime Suppression Inspector at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station Pol. Col. Suthirak Longmai.

Rescue services rushed to bring the wounded, many of them police officers, to the hospital.

The explosion started a raging fire which authorities quickly got under control.

The bomb went off across the street from Narasikkhalai High School and not far from the provincial governor’s home.

Police have not yet commented on whether they think insurgents are behind the attack. No insurgent groups have claimed responsibility so far.

However, since violence resurfaced in the “Deep South” in 2004, insurgents in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and parts of Songkhla province have sporadically attacked police officers who are representatives of the Thai state – as are soldiers, teachers, and Buddhist monks and government officials.

In September, a roadside bomb blast killed one police officer and injured four more officers in Pattani province.

In June, suspected insurgents hijacked a garbage truck and bombed a police booth in Pattani province, injuring one police officer.

Some insurgent groups fight for complete independence of the historical Patani kingdom, whereas others demand better living standards and treatment from the Thai government.

The roots of the Southern Thailand insurgency go far back in history.

car bomb explodes police southern thailand

Photo via ThaiPbs

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World7 mins ago

Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
South11 mins ago

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Thailand33 mins ago

Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Sponsored5 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Tourism51 mins ago

Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Thailand1 hour ago

Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Phuket2 hours ago

Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thailand2 hours ago

Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
Property News2 hours ago

SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Thailand2 hours ago

Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Indonesia3 hours ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Pattaya4 hours ago

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
World4 hours ago

Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Travel4 hours ago

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending