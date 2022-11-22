Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured

At least one police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion at police residences in Narathiwat province in southern Thailand at midday today. At least 20 more people were injured in the blast.

A man dressed like a police officer was seen driving a pickup truck into the compound before the car bomb exploded at around 12.46pm.

The deceased has been identified as Deputy Crime Suppression Inspector at Mueang Narathiwat Police Station Pol. Col. Suthirak Longmai.

Rescue services rushed to bring the wounded, many of them police officers, to the hospital.

The explosion started a raging fire which authorities quickly got under control.

The bomb went off across the street from Narasikkhalai High School and not far from the provincial governor’s home.

Police have not yet commented on whether they think insurgents are behind the attack. No insurgent groups have claimed responsibility so far.

However, since violence resurfaced in the “Deep South” in 2004, insurgents in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and parts of Songkhla province have sporadically attacked police officers who are representatives of the Thai state – as are soldiers, teachers, and Buddhist monks and government officials.

In September, a roadside bomb blast killed one police officer and injured four more officers in Pattani province.

In June, suspected insurgents hijacked a garbage truck and bombed a police booth in Pattani province, injuring one police officer.

Some insurgent groups fight for complete independence of the historical Patani kingdom, whereas others demand better living standards and treatment from the Thai government.

The roots of the Southern Thailand insurgency go far back in history.