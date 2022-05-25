Connect with us

Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand

Petch Petpailin

Photo via ชาดีน ชานมเหนียว สาขาแยกลำไพล

A cafe in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, has come up with a bizarre idea to attract customers… and it seems to be working. Everything about the cafe is completely normal, aside from the fact that they serve drinks in bags that look like penises. Thirsty anyone?

Chadeen cafe serves Thai milk tea, green tea, coffee and fruity sodas. With a lot of competition in the local area, Chadeen were forced to come up with out of the box ideas to set themselves apart and draw in customers.

The cafe advertised the penis drinks via Facebook…

“Don’t stare at it for too long! You won’t be able to bear it! Please, don’t be too serious. Let’s have a laugh. When you have our drinks in hand… everyone will stare at you!”

The post was shared 29,000 times and attracted comments from over 13,000 Facebook users who mostly thought that drinking from a bag that looks like a penis was a hilarious way to rehydrate yourself.

Some commenters asked the cafe to post a video on how to drink their drinks “correctly.” Others suggested the shop provide the size options and many asked where they could purchase the bags themselves.

Before launching the penis packaging, the shop offered various other styles of cups and bags, e.g. a long bag with an outrageously long straw and a frappe cup decorated with mini ice cream cones filled with whipped cream.

So if you’re in Songkhla, don’t forget to give Chadeen’s penis drinks a try. The shop is located near Lam Plai Junction in Thepa district.

Local cafe in southern province of Songkhla

Photo via ชาดีน ชานมเหนียว สาขาแยกลำไพล

SOURCE: ชาดีน ชานมเหนียว สาขาแยกลำไพล

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fanta
    2022-05-25 15:49
    A cock of Capiccino please, make it an extra girthy and skip the whipped cream.
    image
    palooka
    2022-05-25 16:24
    Sure beats flavoured condoms.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

