1 drowned, another missing in storm off Nakhon Si Thammarat

A tourist has drowned and a 63 year old man remains missing, presumed drowned, after a tour boat capsized during a sudden rainstorm in Thong Nian Bay, off Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday. The incident happened around 3pm when a sudden storm, over-turning the boat and dropping everyone in the water.

A search was quickly organised after the capsize was reported to police. The tour boat captain and 6 of the 8 tourists were located and taken back to shore, wet but safe. The rescued tourists were a 34 year old man, 2 women aged 27 and 40, 2 boys under the age of 10 and an 8 year old girl.

The body of a 54 year old man, Manas Hadkaew, was located. 63 year old Yongyuth Jaisabai, remains missing.

Provincial governor Siripat Patkul says the boat was taking the tourists to see pink dolphins. Almost every morning, a pod of around 10, 2 metre pink dolphins can be seen gathering around Thong Nian Bay. They swim alongside fishing boats.

The search continues this morning for the missing man.