The Raja 4 salvage operations completed after the ferry sank off Koh Samui on August 1 | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
The Raja 4 salvage operations completed after the ferry sank off Koh Samui on August 1
Salvage operations have been completed for the Raja 4 car and passenger ferry which sank off the coast of Surat Thani, heading back from Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand, on August 1. 12 people drowned as a result of the sinking.
The ferry foundered and sank in a sudden weather front about 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui as it headed for the Don Sak pier on the mainland. There was poor weather, driving rain and waves up to 3 metres at the time, according to people on the ferry. The Raja 4 was carrying 16 people, four 10-wheel garbage trucks and a pick-up. 3 of the garbage trucks had already been salvaged along with their loads of compressed garbage compacted at the island before transport.
Of the 16 people on board at the time, 12 were eventually rescued and 4 drowned, including the captain of the ferry. Helicopters from the Army and Navy were used to assist in the search operations. The life rafts were deployed by crew at the time as the ferry started sinking but not all passengers were able to scramble onto them before it sank.
2 other ferries in the area at the time steamed to the scene and were able to rescue 9 of the passengers and crew. Another 3 were rescued in the days after, 2 were swimming to nearby Koh Taen and were rescued, both wearing life jackets.
One of the 2 men found floating in the waters near the deserted island says that when everyone on the ferry realised that the boat was going to sink they all put on lifejackets. He told police that he became separated from the rest of the passengers because he was caught on the other side of the boat when it started sinking. One of the rescued men told police that they were separated from the rest of the passengers because they were caught on the other side of the boat when it started sinking.
“The water swept me away from the ship very quickly. Later I saw the island and then tried to swim toward it.”
MS Service Company was contracted to salvage the Raja 4. The company used 2 crane barges to left the wreckage from the bottom of the Gulf of Thailand where it was resting on its side. After lifting, the water was pumped out and the vessel towed back to Koh Samui.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
23 Koh Samui hotels seek alternative state quarantine certification
Nearly 2 dozen hotels and resorts in the Thai Gulf island resort of Koh Samui are seeking certification to be alternative state quarantine facilities. Talk of a potential travel bubble scheme to the island is also set for today, the Nation Thailand reports.
8 of the 23 hotels have already gone through a government check and the rest will be checked in October, according to the Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter East Coast. If all the hotels are approved, 1,000 rooms would be available, according to the Tourism Association of Koh Samui. They expect 90% of the hotels to be approved for state quarantine and predict around 200 international tourists to be in the first wave of visitors.
The 23 hotels on the island seeking the certification are a fair distance away from the main streets and local neighbourhoods, according to the Thai Hotels Association’s president Ruengnam Chiakwang. He says the locations make it difficult for tourists to run off during their mandatory quarantine and around 1,000 surveillance cameras are installed around the island, so officials will have an eye out.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, is expected to talk with private representatives today about a travel bubble scheme to Koh Samui, according to the Nation. Past discussions of so called travel bubbles proposed foreign tourists from countries considered to be at low-risk for Covid-19 to be allowed to travel to select areas in Thailand. The island has a private airport owned and operated by Bangkok Airways who have traditionally charged unreasonably high air fares, compared to other flight in Thailand, for flights to the island.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Koh Samui
Raja salvage operation resumes, garbage truck, pick-up raised from seabed
An operation to raise the sunken Raja 4 ferry and its cargo of vehicles from the seabed off Koh Samui has resumed, after being delayed due to bad weather. The ferry sank on the night of August 1 as it was transporting several garbage trucks from Samui to the mainland. The ferry had set sail in bad weather and capsized when its cargo of trucks shifted during the crossing. 5 of the 16 people on board died in the accident.
Having first been suspended briefly due to bad weather a couple of weeks ago, and more recently due to storm Noul, the salvage operation is once more underway, with workers removing an 18-wheel truck and a pick-up from the seabed.
Nation Thailand reports that operators MS Service have been using 2 cranes, installed on 2 boats, to carry out the salvage operation. Prior to being lifted, the garbage truck was covered in netting, to prevent any further refuse from entering the water. Small boats were also used to pick up any rubbish that managed to escape the netting.
The Ministry of National Resources and the Environment has previously threatened to sue the ferry company over the environmental fallout from the ferry’s capsize. The ferry itself is yet to be lifted from the seabed.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Weather
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Heavy rain is expected across much of Thailand over the next few days, mostly as a result of the intensity of a tropical storm crossing into Vietnam today, ‘Noul’, from the South China Sea. The low pressure cell will help intensify the effects of the south west monsoon too. But the remnants of the storm won’t “slam” into Northern Thailand as one news site claimed – rather it will be a lot of rain and increased winds. The storm is expected to cross into Thailand around the Mukdahan province some time early tomorrow,
Around the country, Saturday will be the worst with rains easing during Sunday. Thailand north east ‘Isaan’ provinces will be the worst affected as they are in the direct track of the storm as it crosses Vietnam, into Laos, and then crossing Thailand’s borders in the upper north east in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Whilst tropical storm ‘Noul’ has been packing winds from 80 – 120 kilometres per hour as it reaches the central Vietnam coast areas, including popular tourist locations like Da Nang and Hoi An, the storm will continue to dissipate as it moves inland. The storm has been tracking across the South China Sea this week, gathering strength, in a west northwesterly direction.
Residents in the coastal town of Hoi An report that it rained continuously last night, with strong winds, and that they expect widespread flooding to be reported during the day.
The forecast for heavy rain in Bangkok will probably dampen some of the enthusiasm for tomorrow’s anti-government rally to be held in and around the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus.
Here are the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday around the country…
Bangkok
Phuket
Chiang Mai
Pattaya
Khon Kaen
Koh Samui
Read more about Thailand’s annual monsoons HERE.
SOURCE: weather.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
So who are these Thai students, and what are the protests about?
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
The Raja 4 salvage operations completed after the ferry sank off Koh Samui on August 1
How can the Thai government resolve the current protest crisis?
Saturday night protests around Bangkok end peacefully
Protests continue at 5 locations around Bangkok this evening – VIDEO
Thai PM says he won’t resign as he has done “nothing wrong”
Thailand’s media spend shrinks as brands shy away from ‘bad’ news
Another protest scheduled in Bangkok at 4pm, police deny using tear gas last night
Journalist detained during last night’s rally at Pathunwan intersection in Bangkok
So, how’s Thailand doing with Covid-19? – OPINION
Foreign investors and businesspeople seek clarity about the current “situation” in Thailand
Covid19 – US infections “balloon”, world case total to pass 40 million this weekend
Police break up Bangkok protest with high-power water cannons, more protests planned today
Pathumwan intersection protest kicks off in defiance of police and government orders
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and how to recover
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
King Bhumibol Adulyadej – in remembrance of the “Father of Thailand”
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
Pattaya bars making money from live streaming for customers overseas – VIDEO
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
Health officials considering more relaxed quarantine for short-term visitors
Thailand to make AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, hoped to be available by mid-2021
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
A round-up of the latest on Covid-19, the economy, and tourism in Thailand
Truck drivers carrying ‘royal supporters’ face charges for travelling on expressways
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests, Special Tourist Visa, Prisoners slippery escape | October 16
Thailand News Today | State of Emergency, Pattaya ‘online’, Veggie Festival plea | October 15
Thailand News Today | BKK protest update, Chiang Mai ‘quiet’, Baby klong crocs | October 14
Thailand News Today | No STV tourists, Boss in Dubai, border fears in Tak | October 13
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
Thailand’s property market waits for an end to Covid-19
- Bangkok4 days ago
6 people found guilty for “pretty” Bangkok model’s death
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
- Bangkok4 days ago
Truck drivers carrying ‘royal supporters’ face charges for travelling on expressways
- Bangkok3 days ago
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket tax revenue plummets during pandemic – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms