How can the Thai government resolve the current protest crisis? | The Thaiger

How can the Thai government resolve the current protest crisis?
OPINION
The Thai Government has no easy way out of the current protest situation.
Over the past months an organic, mostly young Thais, political movement has been building. It’s different from every protest movement in the past. The people attending the rallies don’t really align themselves or identify with the past political factions. They’re not red shirts or yellow shirts. They are new and say they’re seeking key changes to Thailand’s political system and the role of the Head of State.
Their demands – the standing down of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of the Thai parliament, a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter and curbs on the powers of the Thai monarch – are unlikely to be met by the current government.
The protester’s 10-point manifesto, outlining their demands, pits them against a quasi-democratic government that includes many of the faces from its predecessor, the National Councilfor Peace and Order that removed the elected Shinawatra government in 2014 in a military coup. The leader of the coup, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, is now the prime minister, elected by a parliamentary majority. The entire upper house of the Thai parliament were hand-picked by the PM and NCPO, so a parliamentary majority is merely a formality.
There is no way the ruling government will concede to any of the demands of the protesters. They’re not going to simply step aside and hand over the levers of power to opposition parties. Whilst promising to convene an enquiry into constitutional reform last month, the parliament was unable to get the votes necessary and recommended a postponement. A postponement to an enquiry… blah, blah.
Thai politics has proved to be brutal over the past five decades with countless coups, periods of political instability, violent crackdowns on dissent and a 2017 constitution that guarantees that the status quo can continue, without the usual checks and balances in a modern parliamentary system.
But something else has changed this time.
The protesters are young and proving resilient and clever. There’s also lots of them.
Their defiance to the status quo has shocked the elite establishment. Everything is now being questioned, including the previously revered position of the Thai monarchy.
Just recall scenes over the past week…
• A royal motorcade driving right through the middle of a protest with protesters standing defiantly, metres away from the occupants of the yellow Rolls Royce, displaying the 3 finger symbol and shouting “our taxes”.
• People deciding to remain seated during the playing of the Royal Anthem which precedes all movies in Thailand.
• Usually compliant young Thai secondary school children displaying the 3 finger salute during the compulsory 8am school assembly and flag raising.
Even the public uttering of demands to change the role of the Head of State in Thailand were unheard of before this August.
Now, the genie is out of the bottle. What has been said cannot be unsaid and the young are now speaking about the issues openly. They’ve been emboldened by a government completely blindsided by the development and not knowing how to react to this new student-based voice. The only reaction has been the usual brute force.
Speaking to a young policeman, off the record, this morning. I asked how the younger members of the Thai police force felt when commanded to crackdown on their fellow young Thais. He said that there was a growing level of “unease” in the police and that it was getting more difficult to put their personal feelings to the side and act on the orders of their superiors.
The key problem now is that the young protesters face the Thai government and Army who are not adept at the skills of politics or negotiation. Chalk and cheese. Their upbringings are different, their experiences are different. The young say their seeking democratic reform. The establishment are trying to protest the status quo and the privileges they enjoy.
There is little room for negotiation.
The only way forward for the government will be crackdowns, curfews and brute force, most of which will attract almost universal condemnation from other governments and onlookers.
Simply, and starkly, the government are in a lose/lose situation. There is no way they can extract a ‘win’ out this situation. To force a brutal crackdown on young, unarmed protesters will make them pariahs in a world of modern civilised governments. To do nothing, and allow the protest movement to fester and grow, will simply push their final demise a bit further down the road.
The only way out, to save face and diffuse the situation, would be to call an election. But with the current parliamentary set-up, the odds are stacked in favour of the current rulers to seize back power, again. Do you really think the Senators will step in to force a new election? Sack the PM? By precipitating the writing of a new constitution they would be effectively doing themselves out of a cushy, paid job. It won’t happen.
Everyone wants a peaceful resolution to this current situation but the stakes are high, and sustainable, realistic solutions are thin on the ground.
Saturday night protests around Bangkok end peacefully
Four different locations, between 15,000 – 20,000 protesters, all ending peacefully. Police were not far away from any of the gatherings but a clear message has come from the top to avoid another violent display like Friday night at the Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district.
Police and government officials tried to short-circuit the protesters plans early yesterday afternoon by shutting down large chunks of the mass transit system – the Sukhumvit Line and the Airport Link, even parts of the MRT. Later they closed down the whole system in a blunt, but useless, tactic to try and stop the protest gatherings.
Their aim was to remove the means of transport available to the protesters to get to the venues. Their tactic had the effect of removing the popular mode of transport to all Bangkokians and did nothing to prevent protesters from getting to their protest locations.
Participants, of course, made their way to 3 other protest locations announced just after 3pm. Without the BTS they still had a myriad other means of getting to the rally positions, and they did. Rally organisers announced they would finish the rallies at 8pm. Most of the city’s transport routes resumed normal services between 8.30-9pm.
Police didn’t intervene at any of the protest locations.
The main gatherings were in Udom Suk, with a march to Bang Na (south east of the main city centre on the banks of the Chon Phraya), Wong Wian Yai (in Thonburi along the BTS line) and Lat Phrao (north east of the city centre). Other gatherings emerged at Sam Yan, Asok and Phaya Thai. There were also gatherings in other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chon Buri (Pattaya), and smaller gatherings elsewhere.
It was an afternoon of cat and mouse with the protesters completely outmanuovering the police. Police secured the Victory Monument area, and later around the Asok BTS, but the protesters were never at Victory Monument and had moved on from Asok by the time they arrived.
In Lat Phrao, one of the largest gatherings, protesters were well prepared for another assault by riot police and handed out safety hard hats, goggles and raincoats. But the crackdown never came and the rally-goers dispersed of their own accord around 8.30pm.
The government is coming under heavy criticism after ordering riot police to bring an end to Friday night’s peaceful assembly at Pathumwan intersection in central Bangkok. Among a host of others, national artist Suchart Sawatsri and activist Nuttaa Mahattana, have joined the chorus of voices urging the Thai PM to stop using violence against the student-led protest movement.
Chulalongkorn economist Narong Petchprasert stated that there were two groups that disagreed with each other on the role of the monarchy… one wants to maintain the status quo and the other wants reform… while the third party aims to exploit the conflict between them to gain power and wealth, according to Nation Thailand.
The office of student council of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University also released a statement saying that it doesn’t support violence by the government against the people, adding no violence should happen in society.
Greenpeace Thailand issued a statement that it “condemns the violent crackdown on a peaceful demonstration”.
“People have the right to perform non-violent protests, which are a fundamental human right. Greenpeace calls on the Thai government to stop the violence and unjustified action now”.
Across the landscape of social media there has been little support for the Thai PM and the police’ handling of the protests. The trending tags on social media have all been versions of demands for the Thai PM to stand down and a call for no more coups.
From his side PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he wouldn’t rule out a general curfew if the protests continued. He announced a State of Emergency on Thursday morning at 4am that prevented gatherings of more than 5 people with warnings about posting and sharing of information online that “could adversely affect national security”. The warnings were aimed at Thai citizens and the media.
Human Rights Watch have also sent an open letter to the Thai government condemning their crackdown on students and using weapons against peaceful protesters. The Pm has publicly backed up his Police Chief who claimed that the use of the batons and water cannons on Friday night was within “international laws”. But Human Rights Watch disagreed.
Under the 2020 United Nations guidance on less-lethal weapons in law enforcement, “Water cannon should only be used in situations of serious public disorder where there is a significant likelihood of loss of life, serious injury or the widespread destruction of property.” In addition, water cannon should “not target a jet of water at an individual or group of persons at short range owing to the risk of causing permanent blindness or secondary injuries if persons are propelled energetically by the water jet.”
In Pattaya, Chon Buri, there were several prominent pro-democracy protests in two locations. Protesters gathered around the Bali Hai Pier, then to the Pattaya City Police Station after being told by police that they were breaking the law.
In Chiang Mai there was a large and peaceful gathering at the Chiang Mai University. Police didn’t become involved in that meeting.
Protesters gathering at Pattaya – Phakchira Sittiwong
Protests continue at 5 locations around Bangkok this evening – VIDEO
With the latest announcement from protesters about a new round of protests today, from 4pm, Police scrambled their resources to try and second guess the locations. Whilst the protesters are out-gunned by brute force and equipment, they remain nimble, digitally connected and committed to continue the latest round of protests, defying demand from the police that they are breaking the law. There’s also a lot more of them.
The Thai Government and police are now in the difficult situation of trying to defend their crackdown and heavy-handed oppression of largely peaceful anti-government protests, albeit attracting up to 30,000 people and bringing some sections of the city to a stop. The sight of riot police pushing into a group of unarmed 18 – 30 year old protesters doesn’t play out well on international media. The images from last night have been screened around the world with around 30-50 live Facebook streams alone.
This afternoon the pro-democracy protesters assembled at 5 different locations, including BTS Skytrain stations and prominent traffic intersections. The government closed down the Sukhumvit BTS Line and the Airport Link to try and prevent protesters from travelling to the stations. They also closed down the Victory Monument where they though protesters were going to gather, but no one turned up.
Protesters were told, through an increasingly sophisticated use of social media and messaging systems, to go to the nearest of 5 BTS stations and other prominent locations…
1. Lat Phrao Intersection
2. Wongwian Yai
3. Udomsuk marching to Bangna intersection
4. BTS Asoke
5. Sam Yan Mitr Town
The locations were confirmed at 3.10pm, scrambling the police to try and bolster security around the venues and intervene.
Groups of protesters headed to the mini-rallies at the 5 locations, the largest group headed to Lat Phrao, where an estimated 2,500 gathered. There was another 1,000 assembled at Bang Na intersection. There was also a spontaneous gathering around the Ramkhumhang Airport Link station.
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration also arranged simultaneous rallies from 4pm in Ubon Thani, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Kalasin, Uttaradit, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Pattaya, Nakhon Pathom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen and Songkhla, Phayao, Trang, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin.
ยังมีการชุมนุมที่อุดมสุข ผู้ชุมนุมเคลื่อนย้ายจากแยกบางนาไปที่อุดมสุข!－#ม็อบ17ตุลา#17ตุลาไปม็อบ
Posted by เยาวชนปลดแอก － Free YOUTH on Saturday, 17 October 2020
Protest at Udomsuk – Live stream from Free Youth
If the stream doesn’t play, click onTHIS LINK.
Police ended up shutting half of Bangkok’s BTS and skytrain system in anticipation of, well, whatever was going to happen. But in the end the protesters only gathered at one of the stations. The police have made it clear that they are prepared to close down the city, if necessary, to prevent the protesters from gathering.
Police shut down all stations on the Airport Rail Link from Phaya Thai to Suvarnabhumi and blocked access to Victory Monument and the Asoke intersection, 2 of the cities busiest. Police noted that, strategically, the inconveniencing of Bangkokians, as the police chase the protesters around the city, can be blamed on the rallies and the protest organisers.
Last night, after police sealed off the Ratchaprasong intersection, where it was thought the protesters would assemble, the protest organisers quickly shifted to the Pathumwan intersection, where, some 2 hours later police would intervene with riot police and high-power water cannons to remove the crowd of 3,000+
Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong has reiterated the police’ determination to enforce the new State of Emergency, introduced in the early hours of Thursday morning. He also defended the use of the high-powered water cannons last night.
Thai PM says he won’t resign as he has done “nothing wrong”
Unsurprisingly, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is dismissing calls for his resignation as protests continue to escalate and protesters defy bans to rally in the streets of Bangkok. Rally organisers have already announced that they will be massing again today from 4pm, rumoured to be at numerous BTS stations around the central capital area.
Out of a list of 10 key demands, one of them calls for the stepping down of PM Prayut.
The PM declared a state of emergency for Bangkok in the early hours of Thursday morning this week in response to the growing rallies being held by students who are, above all, demanding his resignation and reforms to the country’s constitutional monarchy.
Yesterday morning, before a cabinet meeting which would go on to endorse a 1 month State of Emergency in Bangkok, the PM said that “certain groups of perpetrators intended to instigate an untoward incident and movement in the Bangkok area by way of various methods and via different channels” (whatever that means), “including causing obstruction to the royal motorcade”.
He said he had no plans to resign as he had done nothing wrong.
“The government hopes it can drop the state of emergency ahead of its normal 30 day duration. If the situation improves quickly.”
Police, armed with riot gear, shields, batons and high-power water cannons with blue-dyed water containing a chemical irritant, charged at the crowd. The protesters lined up, armed with little more than a few broken barriers, plastic chairs and flimsy umbrellas. The police quickly dispersed the protesters and onlookers. Police claim that the blue dye was to mark protesters for possible later arrest. A member of the Thai media was also arrested and his Facebook live stream switched off as police ordered media to stop filming the crackdown. In the end several hundred live streams made their way onto global social media, some of them clocking up 500,000+ views already.
In addition to changes to the Thai charter, drafted by the military and voted in a 2017 referendum, the protestors are also seeking reform to the position and influence of the monarch. The Thai monarchy is also protected by strict “lese majeste” laws. If you break the laws you could serve a prison sentence of up to 15 years although HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressly asked the PM earlier this year not to prosecute the draconian laws.
Pro-democracy protesters shouted at a royal motorcade as it drove past crowds of protesters lining the road between the Democracy Monument and Government House on Wednesday. They held up the 3-finger salute, popularised in the Hunger Games movies and now adopted as a symbol of defiance and solidarity. There was no obstruction to Wednesday afternoon’s motorcade but PM Prayut has used perceived threats to the occupants of the Rolls Royce as part of his reasoning for introducing the State of Emergency.
RR
October 18, 2020 at 10:44 am
One word: resigning.
Graham White
October 18, 2020 at 11:46 am
Don’t forget that the government did not win the last election. One of the opposition parties was banned before the election; that party would have won at least 10 seats. Even then, after the EC twisted the rules and pinched another 6 seats for the Junta they only had a wafer thin majority. Then, of course, they banned a second opposition party and pinched another 10. If the Democrats would withdraw support they would be out.
So, I think another election would go wrong for Prayut.