Democrats receive official invitation to join Palang Pracharat | The Thaiger

Election
Democrats receive official invitation to join Palang Pracharat
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Palang Pracharat have sent an official invitation to the Democrats to join their party. But that’s an invitation to join their political party, not an invitation for drinks and balloons.
Party leader Uttama Savanayana and core party members, namely Somsak Thepsuthin, Suriya Juangroongruangkit and party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, visited the Democrat party’s head office today.
They were politely received by Democrat secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on, party deputy leaders Aswin Wiphusiri and Niphon Booyamanee and deputy secretary-general Thana Chiravinit.
Mr. Uttama later told the media that the Democrat party was invited to join in the formation of a coalition government in order to move the country forward for the benefit of the people, as promised.
He said that the issue of sharing cabinet portfolios among coalition partners had yet to be discussed in detail adding, however, that he would like all its allies to support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s candidacy for the premiership.
Referring to former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva’s pre-election assurance that the party will not support General Prayut as the next PM, Mr. Uttama said he thought that was a pre-election statement which was already a matter in the past and he hoped that the Democrats would not raise the issue as a condition for joining its alliance.
Democrats say their MPs will meet tomorrow evening to discuss the Palang Pracharat’s invitation.
SOURCE: THai PBS
Election
Thailand’s pro-army party hopes to seal deal with Democrats and Bhumjaithai today
PHOTO: The Nation
Palang Pracharat, the political party supporting Thailand’s Junta, is hoping it can complete negotiations and make a deal today to which would see it with enough parliamentary seats to keep Prayut Chan-o-cha in power as prime minister. This analysis from a lawmaker who is a board member of the Palang Pracharat party in a Reuters article.
The deal would be the end of opposition hopes to keep the military out of politics, five years after the NCPO seized power from the elected government on May 22, 2014.
Palang Pracharat party contested the March 24 election as a proxy party for the army with Prayuth Chan-o-cha as their prime ministerial candidate.
Puttipong Punnakanta, one of Palang Pracharat’s board members and a member of parliament, has told Reuters the party – which gained the second-largest number of seats in the election – would formally invite two other parties, the Democrats and Bhumjaithai, to join in a coalition government.
“It’s certain that we will be forming a coalition government, with at least 251 seats and more. We will see Prayuth Chan-ocha as PM next month.”
The Reuters story notes that the opposition Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from power in 2014, won the most seats in the 500 member House of Representatives on the March 24 election, but its coalition of anti-Junta parties has been unable to form a majority when final results were announced.
SOURCE: Reuters
Election
Tough times ahead for next Thai government after hard fought weekend votes
It took most of two days for the new parliament to elect a House Speaker and two deputies. All votes, after much prevarication, won by slender margins. The Palang Pracharat Party is emerging as the party with the numbers but there are tough times ahead for any government as the votes have not been falling uniformly and the ‘swing’ parties – Democrats and BumjaiThai – are yet to throw their weight formally behind any of the main blocs.
The vote for speaker showed that Phalang Pracharat had won over the key undecided parties – Democrat and Bhumjaithai – for these votes anyway, and was poised to lead the coalition.
The next administration, which would need maximum votes in the lower house to progress policy, will face hurdles at every step. There is no guarantee that the swing parties will support Palang Pracharat on every issue, in fact, it’s unlikely.
Though the lower house speaker and deputy speaker positions went to Phalang Pracharat-backed figures, giving it the upper hand in Parliament, the wins were narrow and indicated possible future swings.
Democrat Chuan Leekpai triumphed over Pheu Thai candidate Sompong Amornvivat by 23 votes (258-235). The figure suggests some defections in the anti-junta bloc.
But in the vote for the position of first deputy speaker, veteran politician Suchart Tancharoen defeated first-time MP Yaowalak Wongpraparat from the fledgling Future Forward Party by just two votes (248-246). That’s a significant result for a new party and their first foray into Thai parliamentary politics.
A Future Forward MP has also won the bi-election held over the weekend in Chiang Mai, giving them one more PM vote in the lower house.
The second deputy speaker’s post went to Supachai Phosu, who secured 256 votes against 239 for Seri Ruamthai candidate Prasong Buranapong. In such a tight situation, smaller parties that would back the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition are seen to have a significant leverage over the pro-junta party.
The Democrats and Bhumjaithai, who together have 103 MPs, look likely to gain a fair share of Cabinet portfolios.
The hiccups in the vote for speaker on Saturday could portend Phalang Pracharat’s fate in the lower house.
Suchart reportedly was to run for speaker, but Phalang Pracharat had to nominate Chuan at the last minute, leading to some discontent among pro-junta MPs.
Apparently, in a struggle to overcome internal disagreement, the pro-junta bloc motioned for postponement of the speaker’s election but failed when some pro-Suchart MPs voted against the move.
Aside from such internal challenges, it was also observed that the pro-junta camp would face strong opposition from Pheu Thai and Future Forward.
The elections of all speakers was expected to be completed in a single day, but the process dragged out to two full days, partly because the rival blocs locked horns and neither was prepared to give way.
The ‘caretaker’ speaker Chai Chidchob had to adjourn the meeting a couple of times when they refused to back down. Starting from when Phalang Pracharat attempted to postpone the election of the house speaker on Saturday, the two blocs debated for nearly two hours before Chai called a break.
Phalang Pracharat finally gave in and agreed that the chamber could vote to decide whether or not to defer the election.
The election on Saturday took more than eight hours and two other motions to elect the first and second deputy speakers were put off to yesterday.
Yesterday morning, Future Forward motioned for the candidates to give a “vision speech” before the vote, seeking to establish the credentials of its candidate, Yaowalak. But Chai, a highly experienced house speaker aligned with Phalang Pracharat, abruptly dismissed the proposal after the heated |atmosphere showed signs of worsening.
More wrangling followed, especially during the vote to choose the second deputy speaker. Pheu Thai MPs led by Cholnan Srikaew protested over ballots that bore an erroneous surname for the candidate. They also asked Chai to stop the referee from recording the vote count on video.
The MPs said the manner of the recording was suspicious and questioned whether the ballots had been marked to indicate the identities of the voters in order to secure “rewards” later on.
Chai disagreed with both motions despite heated debate and ordered the process to continue.
The elections yesterday also took more than eight hours.
Bangkok
Former PM Chuan elected speaker of lower house
If the first item on the new parliament’s agenda is any indication, it’s going to be a very dynamic lower house. Things didn’t go smoothly on the first day.
Ex-PM Chuan Leekpai, a Democrat candidate proposed by the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat Party, secured 258 votes to 235 for Pheu Thai nominee Sompong Amornvivat. One MP abstained. Some Pheu Thai PMs also broke ranks and voted for Chuan.
The election of the lower house speaker, the only item on the agenda at the first meeting of MPs, took more than eight hours after Phalang Pracharat stymied proceedings and proposed a postponement of the vote for unspecified reasons. Boos and heckles accompanied the bravado which went on for hours until he acting speaker decided to call a lunch break, telling MPs to return at 1pm with things sorted out.
There were simmerings of discontent in the pro-junta camp after Phalang Pracharat reportedly wanted to field its MP, Suchart Tancharoen, for the post of speaker but the the bloc nominated Chuan at the last minute.
Pheu Thai MP Jirayut Huangsap objected to the proposal to put off the vote. A prolonged debate between the two blocs led to pro tem speaker Chai Chidchob, the most senior MP and former house speaker, adjourning the house.
After a two-hour break, the house voted on the first motion to decide whether or not to reschedule the election of speaker.
The anti-junta camp, comprising seven parties that had signed a pact earlier, voted against deferring the election.
Finally, the house voted 248 to 246 with two absentions to elect the speaker on Saturday. Some of the pro-Suchart MPs also voted against the postponement.
The Phalang Pracharat-led bloc tried to swing the vote in its favour but failed.
The house hence had to vote to choose between Democrat Chuan and Pheu Thai’s Sompong.
What does all this mean?
The vote for the house speaker is the first test of the votes of MPs in the lower house. The theatrics earlier in the day when Palang Pracharat forced a delay in the vote was to allow last minute lobbying to ensure they had the Democrats on side. But, at this stage, the Democrats have not formally thrown their votes behind a Palang Pracharat coalition. The pro-Junta MPs support of a Democrat (and twice former Thai PM) for the position of House Speaker can be interpreted as an act of good faith to provide more inducement to garner their coalition support.
Bhumjaithai has also kept their cards close to their chest and are yet to formally declare how they will vote in the future.
But the votes in the parliament showed that the division is fairly even with a few Palang Pracharat and Pheu Thai MPs breaking ranks and voting independently. With the crucial vote for the next Thai PM coming up in the next few days there is still no clear sign that the votes will fall one way or the other.
After last weeks meetings the Democrats and Bhumjaithai could, just maybe, form a third bloc of votes so the parliament would have three voting blocs and no majority government. Whoever becomes PM with this arrangement would be ruling over an unpredictable and fragile government.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
Democrats receive official invitation to join Palang Pracharat
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease
Taxi driver injured – stabbed by his colleague in Mai Khao, Phuket
Thailand’s pro-army party hopes to seal deal with Democrats and Bhumjaithai today
HM The King acknowledges the passing of General Prem
Structures on Nui and Freedom beaches in Phuket to be demolished
Incomes on the rise for Thai expats
Tough times ahead for next Thai government after hard fought weekend votes
Statesman, influencer and pacifier – reflections on the death of “General Prem”
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Technology3 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Hot News1 day ago
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
-
Business1 day ago
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
-
Environment1 day ago
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market