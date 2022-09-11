New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run

Last night, Samui Cruise hosted a launch party in Koh Samui after its test run for a new cruise ferry route between Koh Samui and Pattaya. The service is expected to launch later in the month though exact departure dates have not been set.

The boat journey takes 0ver 12 hours in each direction and is planned to depart at 5pm from Pattaya and Samui, arriving at the destination port by 8am. The number of journeys each week has not yet been announced. The operators of the boat told The Thaiger that they look forward to launching the regular service aboard their Seahorse Ferry boat.

“SPcruise will be ready to service our cruise from Pattaya to Koh Samui roundtrip by late September 2022, all information will be launched via www.SPcruise.com in due time.”

The boat is more like a cruise ship than a ferry boat, boasting seating options ranging from an entry level reclining seat, to a capsule bed, all the way to first class private quarters that look practically like a hotel room. Prices for the different seats, beds, and room types but it is believed that rooms will be somewhere around the 3,000 baht mark for the overnight journey.

The ferry boat also does not skimp on facilities, with a restaurant, spa and massage services, and a variety of nightlife entertainment options. Like a cruise, the boat is fully fitted with a bar, karaoke bar, and a disco. Transporting a car or motorbike is easy as well, as the ship boasts two levels of car parking.

The test run departed Pattaya on Friday late afternoon and arrived to fanfare in Koh Samui yesterday, A collection of travel industry professionals were invited to an opening night gala aboard the ferry boat featuring an open bar, impressive food spread and live music to celebrate the launch of the new route.

When regular service is launched, the ferry will run between Chon Buri province from Chuksamed Pier in Sattahip and Nathon Pier, the largest pier in Koh Samui where cruise ships have traditionally landed.

SOURCE: Facebook

