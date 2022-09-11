Connect with us

Koh Samui

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run

Published

 on 

PHOTO: New ferry service from Pattaya to Samui hosted a launch gala in Koh Samui. (via Cord Biggs)

Last night, Samui Cruise hosted a launch party in Koh Samui after its test run for a new cruise ferry route between Koh Samui and Pattaya. The service is expected to launch later in the month though exact departure dates have not been set.

The boat journey takes 0ver 12 hours in each direction and is planned to depart at 5pm from Pattaya and Samui, arriving at the destination port by 8am. The number of journeys each week has not yet been announced. The operators of the boat told The Thaiger that they look forward to launching the regular service aboard their Seahorse Ferry boat.

“SPcruise will be ready to service our cruise from Pattaya to Koh Samui roundtrip by late September 2022, all information will be launched via www.SPcruise.com in due time.”

The boat is more like a cruise ship than a ferry boat, boasting seating options ranging from an entry level reclining seat, to a capsule bed, all the way to first class private quarters that look practically like a hotel room. Prices for the different seats, beds, and room types but it is believed that rooms will be somewhere around the 3,000 baht mark for the overnight journey.

The ferry boat also does not skimp on facilities, with a restaurant, spa and massage services, and a variety of nightlife entertainment options. Like a cruise, the boat is fully fitted with a bar, karaoke bar, and a disco. Transporting a car or motorbike is easy as well, as the ship boasts two levels of car parking.

The test run departed Pattaya on Friday late afternoon and arrived to fanfare in Koh Samui yesterday, A collection of travel industry professionals were invited to an opening night gala aboard the ferry boat featuring an open bar, impressive food spread and live music to celebrate the launch of the new route.

When regular service is launched, the ferry will run between Chon Buri province from Chuksamed Pier in Sattahip and Nathon Pier, the largest pier in Koh Samui where cruise ships have traditionally landed.

SOURCE: Facebook

 

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-11 14:36
Wish they can extend the service up to Suratthani. Land travellers can avoid the long journey to Pattaya from Suratthani...
cowslip
2022-09-11 15:17
will it carry vehicles?
Cabra
2022-09-11 15:48
31 minutes ago, cowslip said: will it carry vehicles? Yes 
cockneyboy
2022-09-11 17:19
its the service that was going to run from sattahip to songkhla last year, that failed to find suitable mooring, -  seahouse ferries

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai2 seconds ago

Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Chon Buri47 mins ago

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
Transport1 hour ago

New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
Sponsored1 day ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Krabi2 hours ago

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Bangkok3 hours ago

Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
Koh Samui5 hours ago

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
Election5 hours ago

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Thailand5 hours ago

Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
North East6 hours ago

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Thailand7 hours ago

Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Weather23 hours ago

Coffin floats through the flooded streets of Bangkok
Economy24 hours ago

Rice exporters say Thailand needs new rice breeds to be competitive
Crime1 day ago

Koh Samui hotel thieves may have been led by the ex-lessee
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending