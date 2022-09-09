Connect with us

Koh Samui

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours

Published

 on 

Photo by Kalexander2010 via Flickr

The President of Koh Samui Tourism Promotion urged the government to introduce a special rule to allow the island to sell alcohol after hours.

In Thailand, alcoholic beverages, both in restaurants and shops, are only allowed to be sold from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 12am.

The President of Koh Samui Tourism Promotion, Ratchaporn Poonsawat, believes this is not in meeting with the foreign tourists’ drinking habits.

Ratchaporn urged the government to introduce a special rule on alcohol sales in touristy areas, especially on Koh Samui island. He also added the authorities should give some thought to extending entertainment venue licenses to 4am too.

Ratchapon reckons alcohol and food sales would increase and staff would get more tips if hours were extended.

The tourism president noted that foreign tourists sat down for dinner between 11pm and midnight and want to drink well after that but are unable to do so because of the stiff restrictions.

Ratchaporn said the special rules don’t need to apply to the whole island, only specific spots like Chaweng Beach or Lamai Beach.

The Sports and Tourism Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reported he agreed with the president and supported the idea.

Phiphat said these special measures would help hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues to recover from the pandemic.

Phiphat made known he had raised the topic about the closing time of the entertainment venues in August with the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration but they haven’t reported back.

According to the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, anyone selling alcoholic beverages after hours will face a fine of 5,000 baht and their licenses will be revoked for five years. The person would face more penalties according to the Liquor Act, Section 20: imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 4,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime8 mins ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui25 mins ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga39 mins ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Sponsored8 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Crime49 mins ago

Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen
Pattaya1 hour ago

Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman gives birth in pickup truck as floods block hospital entrance in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand2 hours ago

Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Russian minister appreciates Thailand’s neutrality over Ukraine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand joins the world in honouring Queen Elizabeth II
Crime4 hours ago

Man shot dead by officers after he stormed a police station
Road deaths4 hours ago

Train smashes into car in eastern Thailand, 1 killed, 3 seriously injured
Thailand5 hours ago

Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Bangkok6 hours ago

VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending