Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours

The President of Koh Samui Tourism Promotion urged the government to introduce a special rule to allow the island to sell alcohol after hours.

In Thailand, alcoholic beverages, both in restaurants and shops, are only allowed to be sold from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 12am.

The President of Koh Samui Tourism Promotion, Ratchaporn Poonsawat, believes this is not in meeting with the foreign tourists’ drinking habits.

Ratchaporn urged the government to introduce a special rule on alcohol sales in touristy areas, especially on Koh Samui island. He also added the authorities should give some thought to extending entertainment venue licenses to 4am too.

Ratchapon reckons alcohol and food sales would increase and staff would get more tips if hours were extended.

The tourism president noted that foreign tourists sat down for dinner between 11pm and midnight and want to drink well after that but are unable to do so because of the stiff restrictions.

Ratchaporn said the special rules don’t need to apply to the whole island, only specific spots like Chaweng Beach or Lamai Beach.

The Sports and Tourism Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reported he agreed with the president and supported the idea.

Phiphat said these special measures would help hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues to recover from the pandemic.

Phiphat made known he had raised the topic about the closing time of the entertainment venues in August with the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration but they haven’t reported back.

According to the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, anyone selling alcoholic beverages after hours will face a fine of 5,000 baht and their licenses will be revoked for five years. The person would face more penalties according to the Liquor Act, Section 20: imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 4,000 baht.

