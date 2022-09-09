Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room

Published

 on 

Image via Sanook

A woman stabbed her husband to death this morning in Bangkok. The couple were both infected with Covid-19, living in a house of five, and had been isolating in the same room for a few days.

Officers from Udom Suk Police Station received a report at 6.57am today that a woman had killed her husband at their home in the Prawet district.

Police rushed to the scene where they found the body of 51 year old Krishnapong lying face down in a pool of blood in the bedroom. Krishnapong had been stabbed six times in the left armpit and ribcage.

Krishapong used to be a driving instructor in Bang Na, but recently had been appointed as an attorney at Pattaya City Court.

Near his body, police found a 20 centimetre fruit peeling knife covered in blood. The deceased’s 54 year old wife Chittarat was waiting to turn herself in to police.

Since the couple were both infected with Covid-19, the process was difficult for police who had to wear PPE to enter the house.

Chittarat was arrested under suspicion of murder and was transported to a hospital to complete her quarantine period. The perpetrator will be questioned by police via a video call and will be detained by police once she recovers from Covid, said police.

Neighbours told police that the family of five had rented the house for less than a year. The neighbours said they regularly heard the couple arguing. Neighbours reported hearing Chittarat crying loudly last night and this morning.

Krishapong’s body will not be taken for an autopsy.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime8 mins ago

Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room
Koh Samui26 mins ago

Koh Samui seeks special approval to sell alcohol after hours
Phang Nga39 mins ago

Suspected gun producer in Phang Nga on the loose
Sponsored8 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Crime49 mins ago

Husband shoots dead lover of estranged wife in Khon Kaen
Pattaya1 hour ago

Upset Japanese man climbs up abandoned house in Pattaya
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman gives birth in pickup truck as floods block hospital entrance in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
Thailand2 hours ago

Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Another jerk steals donation money in Pattaya
Thailand3 hours ago

Russian minister appreciates Thailand’s neutrality over Ukraine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand joins the world in honouring Queen Elizabeth II
Crime4 hours ago

Man shot dead by officers after he stormed a police station
Road deaths4 hours ago

Train smashes into car in eastern Thailand, 1 killed, 3 seriously injured
Thailand5 hours ago

Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
Bangkok6 hours ago

VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending