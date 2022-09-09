Bangkok woman stabs husband to death after a few days isolating in the same room

A woman stabbed her husband to death this morning in Bangkok. The couple were both infected with Covid-19, living in a house of five, and had been isolating in the same room for a few days.

Officers from Udom Suk Police Station received a report at 6.57am today that a woman had killed her husband at their home in the Prawet district.

Police rushed to the scene where they found the body of 51 year old Krishnapong lying face down in a pool of blood in the bedroom. Krishnapong had been stabbed six times in the left armpit and ribcage.

Krishapong used to be a driving instructor in Bang Na, but recently had been appointed as an attorney at Pattaya City Court.

Near his body, police found a 20 centimetre fruit peeling knife covered in blood. The deceased’s 54 year old wife Chittarat was waiting to turn herself in to police.

Since the couple were both infected with Covid-19, the process was difficult for police who had to wear PPE to enter the house.

Chittarat was arrested under suspicion of murder and was transported to a hospital to complete her quarantine period. The perpetrator will be questioned by police via a video call and will be detained by police once she recovers from Covid, said police.

Neighbours told police that the family of five had rented the house for less than a year. The neighbours said they regularly heard the couple arguing. Neighbours reported hearing Chittarat crying loudly last night and this morning.

Krishapong’s body will not be taken for an autopsy.

SOURCE: Sanook