Koh Samui
Family works to appeal South African’s sentencing in Koh Samui drug trafficking case
The family of the young South African woman incarcerated at Thai prison for accepting a package of drugs have been working on an appeal. 22 year old Ashley Oosthuizen was sentenced to life in prison after she accepted a package of MDMA at the Koh Samui restaurant Hot in the Biscuit in late-2020. Her mother, Lynn Blignaut, told The Thaiger she has faith that the situation will be sorted in time.
Over the past month, calls for her release have been renewed and several South African media outlets have reported on the case after Tristan Nettles, an American who was dating Ashley at the time of her arrest, made a website outlining what he says are details on the drug operation. He claims that Ashley was not involved.
Tristan has been outing himself as the one behind the importation and trafficking of MDMA on Koh Samui, calling himself an “international dark web drug dealer” and even going as far as to say that packages of drugs had been delivered to a school on the island for years. Tristan is not in the country, and would give away details on his current location, just saying he was in the “Pacific Time Zone.”
Ashley was a friendly face on the island, and had also worked as a teacher. Many expats on the island have been calling for justice, sharing hashtags and links to donate. After crowdfunding links popped up, Ashley’s mother Lynn Blignaut, asked that donations only be made to an official trust fund account once the family has finished settling it up.
Tristan made some crowdfunding accounts, but says he has since taken them down. Some have even started using other hashtags to support the mother’s efforts rather than Tristan’s.
According to the Bangkok Post, recent pleas to have Ashley extradited to South Africa were rejected as Thailand and South Africa do not have a treaty for transferring prisoners. For the appeal, Lynn says it is a process, and she has faith that it will be sorted in time. She added that the South African embassy has been supporting them in “all the ways they are allowed to.” Embassies can offer information and resources, but cannot get directly involved with the judicial process.
She says Ashley is in good health and high spirits, adding that “the Lord is sustaining her and providing for her in all ways.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Suspect in Jimi Sandu murder case arrested in Canada
Asia News Today | Calls for stronger sanctions by China over Russia & Singapore flash floods
Monday Covid Update: 22,311 new cases; provincial totals
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Bangkok bridge collapses, officials say mistake made during construction
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Drunk driver crashes into motorbike, killing woman and 9 month old
Family works to appeal South African’s sentencing in Koh Samui drug trafficking case
First direct flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Thailand after mending diplomatic relations
Southern Thailand flooding causes bridge collapse, 6 people reported dead
15 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam
Fire breaks out at Major Cineplex in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area
Philippines to lift most Covid restrictions in Manila from tomorrow
Thailand expecting a million Middle Eastern tourists following restoration of Saudi ties
Thailand News Update | Thais evacuate Ukraine & Storm in Thailand damages 200 homes
Evacuation of Thai nationals from Ukraine gets underway
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
Thailand’s Covid alert back at Level 4, CCSA says no lockdowns
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Phuket police feel public backlash over arrest of foreign tourists in “scooter-gate”
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Public bus hits motorbike stopped for pedestrians at zebra crossing in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Reentry3 days ago
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
- Thailand2 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand24 hours ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
- Bangkok2 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Crime4 days ago
Foreign man arrested for allegedly smuggling 1.28 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand
- Guides3 days ago
Travel Guide: Top 8 Beaches in Thailand 2022
Recent comments: