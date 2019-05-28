Day 2 of Samui Regatta 2019. A beautiful day, unless you’re a sailor. | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Day 2 of Samui Regatta 2019. A beautiful day, unless you’re a sailor.
The best laid plans…
The breeze was on early this morning as the race management left the beach. The plan: head straight out off Chaweng Beach and lay a startline. Leaving the “shelter” of the bay, the wind died off the further they went out. A few nautical miles off shore and everyone joined in the waiting game.
Meanwhile close to shore, a persistent cloud sat over the area producing a localised inshore breeze that reached just a few hundred metres off the beach before fading out.
Back out on the course and the waiting had turned to swimming as the sailors cooled off in the warm waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Soon after midday Ross Chisholm sent the fleet back to shore to wait it out under coconut palms with a cold drink in hand at Synergy Samui Resort.
The views from shore looked great, but offshore it was not to be and the best laid plans didn’t come to fruition today.
Racing was called off for the day.
“Things don’t always go to plan and today the weather wasn’t playing ball. Ross and the on-water team did an excellent job working hard to try and get some racing underway but sadly it wasn’t to be today. Full marks for making the call to send the fleet back to shore to wait it out in tropical comfort.
“Everyone will now be truly refreshed and re-charged. They’ll no doubt enjoy our party on the beach tonight and I expect all will be raring to go again tomorrow,” commented Samui Regatta Race Director, Simon James.
Series results HERE.
Racing recommences tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Thailand.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1 of Samui Regatta, Thailand
Samui Regatta is a highlight event on the regional regatta circuit that attracts a high calibre fleet of boats and sailors from around Asia to enjoy some top racing off the tropical island, followed by nightly prize-givings on the beach. “Regattas don’t get much better than this” was the consensus at last night’s official opening of the 18th Samui Regatta, which was presided over by Vijvut Tjinto, Governor of Surat Thani, and island dignitaries.
Early off the beach this morning, Race Officer Ross Chisholm and his team headed north of Chaweng and set today’s startline off the northern coastline. IRC racers were given two Windward/Leewards while the Premier divisions and IRC Cruising class were sent on a longer course taking in the scenery, outlying islands and gin-clear waters for which Samui is justifiably famous.
Making their intentions clear from the off were 2015 regatta winners WindSikher (SIN), who claimed the first bullet in IRC Zero. Owner Sarab Singh and his crew have raced Samui Regatta many times before and put their knowledge to good use in Race 1, correcting out two minutes ahead of defending champions THA72 with Zannekin (HKG) third.
With the wind splitting the fleet so dramatically in Race 1, the course was re-laid for the second race and after two laps less than 20 seconds separated the top two. Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood (AUS) edged out THA 72 to take the win. Freefire (HKG) jumped up into third with Jelik snatching fourth, just fifteen seconds ahead of WindSikher on corrected time.
Two second places for THA72 today see them top of the standings as they hunt down their fourth consecutive win – a feat unmatched over the past 18 years.
In IRC 1, last year’s class winner and 2017/18 AsianYachting Grand Prix winner, Mandrake III (HKG), got their regatta off to the best of starts with a double daily double – line honours and win on corrected time in both of today’s races. The former Ichi Ban, Fujin (AUS), placed second in both races while Morton Jakobsen/Niel Semple’s Over Here (THA) placed third in the first race but was edged out by another former Ichi Ban, Tenacious (AUS), in the second race.
The Premier class are being scored in two divisions: IRC for the monohulls only and NHC for the monohull-multihull combined fleet which includes the 60-foot trimaran, Scallywag FUKU Bld 60 (HKG).
In the IRC Premier Monohull Division, Bella Uno (MAS) scored a comfortable win over Moonblue 2 (HKG) in second, while Thai entry, Lawana, didn’t finish the race. Scoring under NHC, Scallywag Fuku Bld 60 split Bella Uno and Moonblue 2 to place second overall.
It’s a three-way battle in IRC Cruising and the early bragging rights go to SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) who scored the daily double in today’s single race. Samui-based MoonShadow2 (THA) placed second ahead of Andre Den Braven’s Graffiti (THA) in third.
Full results are available HERE.
Racing continues tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui
Koh Samui
Banyan Tree Samui goes ‘retro’ with the new Tuk-Tuk Bar
Banyan Tree Samui resort has opened what might be the quirkiest if not the cutest bar in Thailand, a cocktail caravan remodelled from a classic 1960s tuk-tuk.
The MP4 Midget is virtually unseen on the streets of Thailand these days. But once upon a time, the “frogs”, as they were commonly nicknamed, were everywhere. Thousands of these 12 HP 350cc three-wheelers were manufactured by Japan’s Daihatsu company and exported to Thailand starting in 1959 to form a fleet of taxis nationwide.
This particular frog was discovered last year in the southern Thai port town of Trang by Banyan Tree Samui’s head chef Rainer Roersch, who says he sensed immediately that a novelty tuk-tuk would make for an ideal art installation on the Koh Samui beachfront.
Revived from retirement, and now dubbed the Froggy Sea Breeze Beach Bar, the emerald-green van today serves up cocktails, beers and spirits to Banyan Tree guests and non-guests alike in a quiet cove in the southeast of the island between the popular beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.
The Froggy Sea Breeze Beach bar is open from 5pm till 11pm every evening. Highly recommended is the sweet n’ sour Froggy Melon, garnished in mint leaves, or The Botanical, a gin and absinthe-infused cocktail guaranteed to kick-start any engine.
Tour Banyan Tree Samui HERE.
Koh Samui
Samui Regatta welcomes Synergy Samui Resort as new home
“Early entries are looking good with a strong line-up of boats and crew from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Thailand.”
The “Tropical Island Regatta” is set to return to Koh Samui’s shores from May 25 to June 1 on Chaweng Beach and this year will be at a new venue, Synergy Samui Resort.
Samui Regatta is popular with sailors from around Austral-Asia and organisers expect to welcome competitors of more than 20 nationalities in what is also the season-ending event in the 2018/19 AsianYachting Grand Prix.
“The regatta has a new home this year. We will be headquartered at Synergy Samui Resort which has welcomed us with open arms and will be our base throughout the event, providing us with a beachfront hub from which to operate the regatta as well as hosting a number of daily prize givings,” said Orawintanee Wattana, Regatta Director.
“The resort is just a few hundred metres along Chaweng Beach from our previous home so the popular anchorage remains unchanged, as does the stunning sailing area off the east and north coasts, and our many repeat sailors can continue to enjoy their favourite hangouts onshore.”
Organisers are expecting a top draw line-up of some of the best IRC yachts and crews in the region. The ever-green Jelik (HKG), which has a new bulb configuration, intends to give the region’s top TP52 crews a run for their money including Kevin and Tom Whitcraft’s THA72 (defending champion), Team Hollywood (AUS) and Freefire (HKG), as well as WindSikher II (SIN) and Zannekin (HKG) in IRC Zero.
Returning to the regatta this year is the Premier Cruising Class with MoonBlue 2 (HKG), Bella Uno (HKG) and Lawana (THA) towing the startline.
Meanwhile in IRC 1, last year’s regatta and 2017/18 AYGP winner, Nick Burns and Fred Kinmonth’s Mandrake III (HKG), will be up against some tough competition from the likes of Fujin (AUS), Tenacious (AUS) and Over Here (THA).
Lead by Samui veteran Mick Grover, the ‘new’ MoonShadow2 will race all-comers in IRC Cruising, including a number of boats based around the Gulf of Thailand as well as the Pattaya-based SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) which will be sailed by students from the SailQuest Sailing School, and Holding Patten (AUS), a newcomer to the regatta with a well known face at the helm, Michael Spies.
“Early entries are looking good with a strong line-up of boats and crew from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. We also have interest from sailors in China and are working with Thailand-based cruising sailors to grow a fun and competitive cruising class,” added Wattana.
Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills
Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO
Netizens say the policeman’s drunk. Police chief says he ‘is sick’. VIDEO
Anti-Junta Thai rappers receive international human rights award
ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs
Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO
Democrats and Bhumjaithai offered deputy PM and cabinet positions
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
