Day 2 of Samui Regatta 2019. A beautiful day, unless you’re a sailor. | The Thaiger

The best laid plans…

The breeze was on early this morning as the race management left the beach. The plan: head straight out off Chaweng Beach and lay a startline. Leaving the “shelter” of the bay, the wind died off the further they went out. A few nautical miles off shore and everyone joined in the waiting game.

Meanwhile close to shore, a persistent cloud sat over the area producing a localised inshore breeze that reached just a few hundred metres off the beach before fading out.

Back out on the course and the waiting had turned to swimming as the sailors cooled off in the warm waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Soon after midday Ross Chisholm sent the fleet back to shore to wait it out under coconut palms with a cold drink in hand at Synergy Samui Resort.

The views from shore looked great, but offshore it was not to be and the best laid plans didn’t come to fruition today.

Racing was called off for the day.

“Things don’t always go to plan and today the weather wasn’t playing ball. Ross and the on-water team did an excellent job working hard to try and get some racing underway but sadly it wasn’t to be today. Full marks for making the call to send the fleet back to shore to wait it out in tropical comfort.

“Everyone will now be truly refreshed and re-charged. They’ll no doubt enjoy our party on the beach tonight and I expect all will be raring to go again tomorrow,” commented Samui Regatta Race Director, Simon James.

Series results HERE.

Racing recommences tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Thailand.





. Or .