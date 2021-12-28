Vietnam reports first case of Omicron

Vietnam’s first Omicron infection was reported by the country’s Health Ministry today, adding that the person had travelled from the UK to Hanoi and is now quarantined at the 108 Military Hospital.

The patient arrived in Hanoi on December 19 and was tested for the virus the next day. Her result came back positive for Omicron, or B.1.1.529 variation, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Due to its high number of mutations and increased transmissibility, Omicron has sparked new fears around the world. More than 80 nations and territories, including many in Asia-Pacific, such as Australia, Japan, and Singapore, have detected the new variant.

SOURCE: VN Express