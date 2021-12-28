Connect with us

Vietnam reports first case of Omicron

Avatar

Published

 on 

Airport in Dalat, Vietnam | Stock photo by Andrew Hoang for Unsplash

Vietnam’s first Omicron infection was reported by the country’s Health Ministry today, adding that the person had travelled from the UK to Hanoi and is now quarantined at the 108 Military Hospital.

The patient arrived in Hanoi on December 19 and was tested for the virus the next day. Her result came back positive for Omicron, or B.1.1.529 variation, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Due to its high number of mutations and increased transmissibility, Omicron has sparked new fears around the world. More than 80 nations and territories, including many in Asia-Pacific, such as Australia, Japan, and Singapore, have detected the new variant.

SOURCE: VN Express

 

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-28 18:27
The first of many, no doubt. But I have this feeling it's the beginning of the end...for Covid
image
El_Trauco
2021-12-28 18:34
4 minutes ago, Jason said: The first of many, no doubt. But I have this feeling it's the beginning of the end...for Covid You may be correct, some others agree with your stance. Some speculate that omicron will spread…
image
Rain
2021-12-28 18:46
14 minutes ago, Jason said: The first of many, no doubt. But I have this feeling it's the beginning of the end...for Covid Yep - with each progressive variant, becoming less substantial before petering out altogether. Though, that's not what they will…

