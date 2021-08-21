Vietnam
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
With soaring Covid-19 infections, Ho Chi Minh City has issued a stay-at-home order enacting a strict lockdown that bans people from leaving their home starting Monday. The megacity of 9 million people has accounted for a full 80% of all Covid-19 deaths and 50% of Covid-19 infections in Vietnam and less harsh lockdown restrictions aren’t making headway.
The deputy head of Ho Chi Minh City’s Coronavirus authority asked everyone to stay in their homes and not to go outside, in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 in its tracks and allow the city to treat the current critically ill infected patients.
“Each home, company, factory should be an anti-virus fort.”
The announcement sent many in Ho Chi Minh City into a frenzy, hoarding supplies before being trapped in their homes from Monday. The military will be distributing food to residents with the help of volunteers, unions, and veterans. The army will keep the food supply running and enforce stay-at-home orders through September 15.
But people racing to stock up in Ho Chi Minh will likely backfire and lead to more exposure and Covid-19 infections, and create shortages as people overstock in a panic. Long lines were seen in markets with shelves being emptied. From Monday, the most high risk districts of the city will not be allowed to go out, even for food, while safer areas will be allowed one weekly grocery shopping trip.
Vietnam like Thailand had long avoided the pandemic through strong countermeasures and citizen compliance in a country where mask wearing was already common. Before May of this year they had less than 3,000 total Covid-19 cases and only 35 deaths, but now just 3 and a half months later Vietnam has had 7,150 deaths and 312,000 infections, with 10,650 new infections and 390 deaths yesterday.
Less than 2% of people in Vietnam have been vaccinated, and now many feel that a sharp acceleration in vaccinations is the only way to get Covid-19 back under control in the country. Over 50% of Saigonese people have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine, but the rest of the country is far behind Ho Chi Minh. Vietnam has been developing their own domestic subunit vaccine that is now in the third phase of trials with promising results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox order revises rules to cancel or modify
Airlines pushing for September reopening for domestic flights
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Police officers seen dining in restaurant despite Covid-19 rules
Real estate trends across Thailand’s resort markets
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Vaccine developers calls for 3 billion baht to release by Songkran
Old man attacked by dogs, loses arm, when delivering lemons
OnlyFans to ban “sexually explicit” content from October 1
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Bangkok4 days ago
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
- Crime1 day ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Sponsored2 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Buri Ram grandmother accidentally gets 2 Covid vaccine doses in 1 day
Recent comments: