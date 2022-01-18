Vietjet to resume two weekly flights between Vietnam and Thailand this week

Starting Friday, Vietnam’s national flag carrier, Vietjet, will resume flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok, with two weekly round trips every Friday and Saturday in order to boost international operations.

The flights will connect travellers to and from Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Thailand’s main aviation hub, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, with complimentary Covid-19 RT-PCR test packages for those who travel abroad to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The carrier has also prepared new aviation goods and low fares for the return of regular international flights in order to provide its passengers with a safe and joyful flying experience on new and contemporary aircraft.

Passengers are also advised to observe local restrictions on disease prevention and control as well as immigration regulations of destination countries, such as vaccine passports, negative PCR testing, quarantine, and accommodations.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son says the resumption will help the two countries’ economies recover while addressing the region’s growing travel demand.

“We are delighted to reconnect Vietnam with Thailand, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.”

Since the first week of January, Vietjet has resumed a number of international services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh with Tokyo, Taipei, Seoul, and Singapore.

In Thailand, the airline currently offers services from Bangkok to a number of popular business and tourist hotspots, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kae, and Ubon Ratchathani, as well as other cross-regional routes.

It will reopen all international flights in the following phase, as well as explore new routes to India and Russia, among other destinations.

SOURCE: Asian Aviation