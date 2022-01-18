Bangkok field hospitals fill with patients, Prayut urges Thais not to let their guard down

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thais to not lower their guard when it comes to Covid-19, especially the new variant Omicron, and follow the universal measurements strictly, according to a government spokesperson. The reminder came after 2,611 new patients flocked to field hospitals in Bangkok over the weekend.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says the prime minister expressed his concern about the recent spike in infection rates, adding that 118 facilities have been opened up to house nearly 25,000 patients and 11 more community isolation institutions in total, with a total capacity of 2,951 beds by the government.

While the Omicron variant is said to be less severe, with many people infected with the strain reporting mild to no symptoms, Prayut says people should continue to abide by public health measures. According to the Public Health Ministry’s standards, asymptomatic and mild cases, which account for around 90% of new cases, will be kept at home or in community isolation facilities, whilst those who have mild symptoms will be sent to field hospitals. General hospitals will treat people who have severe symptoms.

The spokesperson says the infection rate is still under control. Today, Thailand reported 6,397 new cases with 18 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2,400,000. There have been approximately 110,593,541 doses of vaccines administered throughout the kingdom so far.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World