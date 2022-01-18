Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok field hospitals fill with patients, Prayut urges Thais not to let their guard down

Facebook/ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thais to not lower their guard when it comes to Covid-19, especially the new variant Omicron, and follow the universal measurements strictly, according to a government spokesperson. The reminder came after 2,611 new patients flocked to field hospitals in Bangkok over the weekend.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says the prime minister expressed his concern about the recent spike in infection rates, adding that 118 facilities have been opened up to house nearly 25,000 patients and 11 more community isolation institutions in total, with a total capacity of 2,951 beds by the government.

While the Omicron variant is said to be less severe, with many people infected with the strain reporting mild to no symptoms, Prayut says people should continue to abide by public health measures. According to the Public Health Ministry’s standards, asymptomatic and mild cases, which account for around 90% of new cases, will be kept at home or in community isolation facilities, whilst those who have mild symptoms will be sent to field hospitals. General hospitals will treat people who have severe symptoms.

The spokesperson says the infection rate is still under control. Today, Thailand reported 6,397 new cases with 18 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2,400,000. There have been approximately 110,593,541 doses of vaccines administered throughout the kingdom so far.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Loong
    2022-01-18 13:36
    Quote PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Thais to not lower their guard when it comes to Covid-19, especially the new variant Omicron How are we supposed to know whether the virus that may be attacking us is omicron or not?…
    image
    Lawyers_Guns_and_Money
    2022-01-18 13:43
    3 minutes ago, Loong said: How are we supposed to know whether the virus that may be attacking us is omicron or not? If we can't identify it how do we know to "especially not lower our guard"? Well...for example...if…
    image
    Ynwaps
    2022-01-18 14:21
    Asymptomatic people still being forced into medical prisons?
    image
    Jason
    2022-01-18 14:40
    I take the point about not knowing whether it's Delta or Omicron a person is infected with. It takes genomic testing to determine that and that takes time. The rise of Omicron and the large numbers of infected people have…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-18 15:43
    1 hour ago, Ynwaps said: Asymptomatic people still being forced into medical prisons? No. Only if they can't self-quarantine at home or in a hotel, or for any of the other reasons explained at length countless times with definitive links…

