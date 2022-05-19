Southeast Asia
VIDEO: Estonian model faces deportation from Bali for criticising “corrupt” police
In a video posted on social media, an Estonian model accused Balinese police of corruption and extorting foreign tourists. The comments could get the model deported, or worse, put in Balinese prison if they are considered to break Indonesia’s strict public deception and defamation laws.
Estonian beauty pageant contestant Valerie Vasilieva complained about her experience on the Indonesian island of Bali in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok…
“If you want to travel to Bali, be ready, because the police will stop you everywhere… take your documents.. until they take all the money you have… until you will pay all the money you have to these f*cking corrupt police.. Good luck”
The model was allegedly fined by the police for violating traffic regulations prior to recording the video.
Once netizens warned Vasilieva that the video could get her into a lot of trouble, she deleted it. Unluckily for her, local fashion designer Niluh Djelantik already screen recorded it and uploaded it to her account where it can still be watched.
At first, the fashion designer had no sympathy for Vasilieva…
“With that many pageant crowns you have, but still no manners… If you’re obeying the rules, the authorities would not enforce the law… leading a certain public opinion by saying f*ck1ng corrupt police, if you don’t have evidence you will deal with the public deception and defamation law. The punishment is jail and deportation.”
Then, the model sent Niluh a personal message…
“Hi! Please delete the video! I’m the girl from the video. The situation was solved, police didn’t speak English and after video they contacted us, they explained that we might wear a face mask inside the helmet, the ticket was for it. They explained everything and I’m so sorry for the words I said in video, it was just misunderstanding! We were angry during the video I made because it was during driving and it was dangerous to stop during the ride and that they didn’t speak English.”
The same day, the model posted an apology video on social media…
“I’d like to apologise for the comments I made this morning. I’m already been here for a few weeks in Bali and this was such a great experience, the cool vibe, good atmosphere, and people are so lovely, so nice, so friendly. Every time I needed help they always helped me… I didn’t want to be rude and hurt your feelings. I’m really really sorry, we are all humans and make mistakes… and this is my big mistake… and I really regret it, and ask you Balinese people, police and government to forgive me… I didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings and I’m really really sad I made the aggressive video… I ask you to forgive me for that crazy video.”
Niluh said the model was forgiven, but some commenters were still not happy with Vasilieva…
“SHAME on you… just enjoy your deportation.”
“Bye Bye, be ready for deportation.”
“Police didn’t speak English because we r in Indonesia.”
“You deserve an Oscar! 2 different characters. Deport this rubbish.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
SOURCE: Coconuts
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wife dies, husband in coma after eating poisonous mushrooms in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s health officials say flu shots available for 36% of ‘vulnerable’ people
Unconscious 75 year old woman survives floating 500 metres along a river
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
Monitor lizard stuck in water pump causes flood in Bangkok
Thai-Chinese gang arrested for dating app scam at Chiang Mai’s luxury resort
Russian woman assaulted in Chon Buri
Thai PM looks for Field of Dreams reaction on the back of new medical tourism hub
Chon Buri man allegedly attacks neighbour for asking about parcel
Leaders of smaller Thai parties want to legalise online casinos
Cambodian fishermen release a monster stingray back into the Mekong River
VIDEO: Estonian model faces deportation from Bali for criticising “corrupt” police
Thai officials vow to solve household debt problem at Phuket event
15 year old Thai student seriously injured after being stabbed at school
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
Nok Air gamble fails to take off costing airline millions
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Thailand’s public health officials proposing ‘Endemic Sandboxes’ to legally reopen nightlife
Another Indonesia oil export attempt foiled
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events3 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Cambodia2 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Business1 day ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Education1 day ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Events2 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way