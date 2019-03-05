Upstart Chinese start-up shades Samsung and Huawei | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Upstart Chinese start-up shades Samsung and Huawei
A Shenzhen-based manufacturer of flexible displays has launched, and is selling, the first workable flexible screen smartphone, beating Samsung and Huawei into the foldable market.
At this week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung and Huawei made all the noise with their new $2,000 foldable phones. But they very secret with specs and not available for review with people clamoring for a few seconds with the new devices.
But at Royole’s stand visitors could touch and play with the smartphone industry’s newest innovation in years. The question remains however, will buyers actually want a flexible phone? And will they put around $1,300 on the table to be able to have a phone that unfolds unto a tablet, in the case of the Royale FlexPai?
With the world’s tablet market shrinking in the recent years and smartphone screen sizes getting generally larger, it’s a brave bet from these Chinese and Korean tech companies.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X appear sleeker and more robust. But the Royole’s $1,300 FlexPai is already available, out and about. Whilst visitors to the Mobile World Congress were only able to gaze in wonder at the Samsung and Huawei foldable, people were already touching, swiping and ‘folding’ the new Royole.
But Royole is no technology giant when compared to Huawei and Samsung. Just seven years old, it hasn’t produced a smartphone before. But late last year Royole began commercial production of the FlexPai in Shenzhen.
That achievement, and its expertise in bendable screens and sensors, has caught the attention of big international companies. In December Royole signed an agreement with Airbus, the European aerospace heavyweight, to codevelop flexible displays and sensors for next-generation aircraft cabins.
Royole is claiming a number of firsts: the world’s thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors, the world’s first foldable 3D mobile theater, with collapsing headphones attached to a 3D headset and the world’s first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics.
It holds more than 2,500 patents and has a 102,000 square metre flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, as well as offices in California and Hong Kong.
Co-founder and CEO Bill Liu says that the idea of inventing a screen as flexible as a piece of paper suddenly struck him. “I thought that would be really cool and flexible displays could revolutionize the way we interact with the world,” he recalled.
“Since there were no examples to follow, we had to do everything from scratch,” Liu said. “We tried and failed. The screen we made contains more than 20 million transistors and has nearly 100 nanomaterials. You have to get every detail right to make it work. Calling the experiment exhausting feels like an understatement.”
Before launching its flexible smartphone last October, Royole was mostly known in the business world. Liu says his startup has supplied customised flexible displays to more than 200 corporate clients, including Hong Kong-listed sporting goods maker Li Ning Company and Chinese smart device producer Toppers. The partnership with Airbus marks a significant coup, even if there is no set timeline for production of the cabin displays.
The Royole booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was the only place visitors could actually touch a foldable smartphone.
China lowers growth targets to lowest in 28 years
“A more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
China will set lower growth targets, between 6-6.5% this year, as the world’s second largest economy loses steam due to the ongoing trade war with the US along with weaker domestic and global demand.
“We must be fully prepared for a tough struggle,” said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning.
“A full analysis of developments in and outside China shows that in pursuing development this year, we face a graver and more complicated environment as well as risks and challenges, foreseeable and otherwise, that are greater in number and size.”
While he noted the “mounting downward pressure” on the economy, he stressed that massive stimulus to prop up growth will not be rolled out this time.
“We must not attend to immediate concerns or adopt short-term stimulus policies that will end up undermining long-term development and generating new risks.”
To give the manufacturing and small and micro businesses a leg-up, he announced further tax cuts and a reduction in company contributions to social insurance schemes in the government’s work report to help them cope with the rising costs of doing business.
The world’s second largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in 28 years to grow at 6.6% in 2018, down from 6.8% in 2017.
Economists expect growth this year to ease to below 6.3 per cent. In recent weeks, Beijing has loosened credit, rolled out more infrastructure projects and cut taxes to support the economy.
Mr Li told nearly 3,000 lawmakers at the Great Hall of The People in Beijing that 2019 is a crucial year for China to reach its goal of becoming a “moderately prosperous” society, referring to the country’s aim to double 2010 gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income and lifting all citizens from extreme poverty by 2020.
Some 800 billion yuan will be pumped in to build railways, and another 1.8 trillion yuan for building roads and waterway projects.
More investments will be pumped in for intercity transportation, logistics, utilities, disaster prevention and aviation, he added.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of the national Parliament this morning
A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course
One of Vietnam’s leading golf layouts, Laguna Golf Lang Company, is staying at the top of its maintenance game with the talents of a very special group of greenkeepers.
A family of water buffalo.
As every superintendent worth their salt will tell you, prime conditioning is key to the success of every leading golf course.
Dedicated greenkeeping staff at top clubs around the world deploy sophisticated hardware and a variety of innovative techniques to keep their layouts in world-class nick.
The legwork involved in maintaining the elevated status of the layout – a spectacular Nick Faldo-designed track where golfers encounter tropical jungle, ocean sand dunes, and rice paddies – is shared between man, machinery and beast.
“We are pretty sure it’s a first in this part of the world to have animals performing such an important role on the golf course,” said Adam Calver, Director of Golf, of the work carried out by father Tu Phat, mother Chi Chi and their calf, Bao, tending to four-hectares of rice fields located right in the middle of the course.
The paddies contour the 3rd and 4th holes and reappear in the back nine between the 13th green, 14th tee and run alongside the 15th fairway.
In the early days of golf, when courses were mostly laid out on public land it was not uncommon for sheep and cattle to roam freely across fairways and greens.
Even today at some courses – notably the wilder links clubs in remote regions of Scotland and Ireland – livestock play their party in trimming turf and thinning out rough.
Courses in Asia though have been less willing to let animals in on the greenkeeping act – until now that is.
Even on the quietest days, the water buffalo are always out wading through the rice paddies and performing their duties.
“We looked at various methods to increase the aesthetics of the rice paddies between the harvests as continually mowing the fields to maintain vast rice terraces can consume a large amount of labor,” adds Calver.
“The water buffalo act as bio-mowers while also protecting the traditional Vietnamese landscape.”
The bovine threesome help to manage the paddies by eating excess weeds and crops in the area that would otherwise require machinery and manpower to maintain.
Not only do the animals provide a vital service in tending to the paddies, they supply an additional appealing optic to one of the most eye-catching sections of a golf course that is already strong on visual manna.
The paddy though is not just for show. Harvested twice a year, they yield up to 20 tons of rice that are used to support the organic farm and donated to families and seniors in the area.
“We knew that having the holes weave through the rice fields would be a unique and memorable experience for golfers,” said Paul Jansen, the leading golf course architect who assisted Faldo with the design of the course.
“And also, there would be potential to give back to the community in a sustainable and regenerative fashion. All the best golf courses have character and sense of place and we felt if we could adapt our surroundings then we would be close to achieving something really good.
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
Expect to wait up to two weeks if you want to visit the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos to apply for a tourist or non-immigrant visa.
ThaiVisa reports that, since February 1, foreigners applying for tourist, non-immigrant or transit visas, will need to make an online appointment before submitting the visa application in person.
Appointments can be made on the new online booking platform HERE.
But a screen grab of the online booking says, for now, you’re going to have to wait a few weeks until they can fit you in.
Back in January the Royal Thai Embassy Vientiane said it was adding the online application system to help Embassy staff deal with the large amounts of visa applications that were being made. So far, their new online ‘efficiencies’ have made the process slower.
“The number of visa applicants at the the Royal Thai Embassy, Vientiane has increased significantly in the past years.”
“Due to a limited number of officers, the Embassy needs to implement the Visa Application Appointment System in order to maintain service quality with an aim to reduce waiting time of applicants while increasing,” it added.
Last May the Royal Thai Embassy in Penang announced changes and restrictions to their visa applications putting a 100 visa application limit, per day. If you’re the 101st person arriving on the day, bad luck, come again tomorrow. The full story about the Penang Embassy changes HERE.
