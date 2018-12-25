Toll rises, officials warn of potential for more tsunamis | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Toll rises, officials warn of potential for more tsunamis
Dateline: Tuesday, December 25, 9am (Local Time)
A threat looms of more potentially deadly tsunamis in between the island’s of Java and Sumatra in Indonesia, this according to the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
5,600 people are now reported as officially displaced. That’s on top of 373 killed, 1,459 injured and 128 missing. The toll continues to rise as searches arrive in more remote areas.
On top of the massive human toll, the property damage is also extensive. Early assessments indicate that 558 hotels have been destroyed, and nine hotels, 60 restaurants and 350 boats suffered heavy damage.
According to vulcanologists and seismic experts, the disaster was the product of multiple triggers: a volcanic eruption causing a 64 hectare chunk of Anak Krakatau (the volcano rising out of the crater left by the Krakatoa explosion back in 1883), to slide off the island volcano and into the ocean during a full moon at high tide. Although the tsunami wasn’t very high (compared to other recent tsunamis around south-east Asia), the impact was made worse by the peak tide.
The Sunda Strait, which runs between Java and Sumatra, had also experienced a spell of high rainfall, according to meteorologists.
The tsunami struck at 9:30pm local time during a local holiday, with few of the warning signals that might have come had the tsunami been generated by an earthquake.
Locals say the seawater didn’t recede as a prelude to an approaching tsunami following an earthquake and experts say that, even if there had been warning buoys near the volcano, there would have been minimal alert time due to the proximity of the volcanic activity.
Meanwhile, Channel News Asia reports that only one member of the Indonesian pop band that was swept out to sea when the tsunami hit it mid-performance has survived the disaster.
Wisnu Andi Darmawan, the drummer from the popular local group Seventeen, was found dead yesterday as the group’s bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, manager Oki Wijaya and crew member Rukmana Rustam were laid to rest.
That leaves frontman Riefian Fajarsyah, whose wife was also caught up in the tsunami and remains missing, as the sole surviving member of the quartet.
Southeast Asia
With a ‘whoosh’ his village was gone – Tsunami Update
Asep Sunaria says he heard a loud “whoosh” just moments before a wall of water pushed him off his motorbike. The surging waters swallowed up his house and the village he called home until the Saturday night calamity.
new.yahoo.com reports that rescuers hunted for survivors of the volcano-triggered tsunami that killed at least 281 people along Indonesia’s coast. At the same time, 42-year-old Sunaria was trying to come to grips with a disaster that struck without warning.
“The water came from over there with a sound like the wind — ‘whoosh’,” he recounted to AFP.
“I was shocked. I didn’t expect it at all — there was no warning … At first I thought it was just a tidal wave but the water rose so high.”
He and his family sprinted from Sukarame village to higher ground, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.
Some villagers perished when the powerful tsunami struck on Saturday night, sweeping over popular beaches of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java and inundating tourist hotels and coastal settlements.
Meanwhile, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, told a news conference that another tsunami is a possibility because of the continued volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau.
Read the rest of the article HERE.
Southeast Asia
No tsunami warning system for Sunda Strait
by The Jakarta Post – Asia News Network
The Indonesian government says, following a “volcanic tsunami” in the Sunda Strait on Saturday evening, the country did not have any early warning system for tsunamis not caused by earthquakes, since 2012 when vandalism rendered the system inoperative.
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman, says was no warning about the Sunda Strait tsunami because Indonesia did not yet have any early warning system for tsunamis caused by underwater landslides or volcanoes in the sea.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reports that the tsunami that happened on Saturday night was likely to have been caused by an underwater landslide caused by volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau, combined with an unusually high tides because of the full moon.
The BMKG stated in a press release that a tsunami hit coastal areas of western Banten and southern Lampung at 9:27 p.m. Earlier on Saturday evening, the BMKG had said the event was not a tsunami but a “high tidal wave”.
The Jakarta Post reports that the coastal areas most severely affected by the tsunami were Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung. In Pandeglang regency, most casualties were reported at the Mutiara Carita Cottage Hotel, the Tanjung Lesung Hotel and Sambolo village.
“According to preliminary data, there are no foreign casualties, only Indonesians,” he said.
Southeast Asia
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
“One thing I can assure them is that business will never be the same. Never.”
This is a story that has all the epic elements of military power, big oil, sleaze, real estate, greed and ultimately transformation. Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey on a broad scale goes back to the 1960’s and the Vietnam War.
While Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok were urbanized versions, it was beach destinations like Pattaya and Penang which attracted military personnel on R&R with the triple ‘S’ theme of sun, sand and sex. In the mid-1970’s with the end of the Vietnam war, change was in the wind.
Enter the dragon – Asia’s economic tigers unleashed.
The 1980’s and 1990’s was the turning point for the region, with the overseas Chinese bamboo network becoming a key economic shape of things to come, coupled with the emergence of reclusive Mainland China.
The writing was on the wall, as slowly red-light districts came under attack both by evolving democracies and displaced by development. One of the best examples of this is Manila’s Ermita area, who’s star quickly faded when nationalistic politics came into a play.
Bombs and oil give the industry a second breath
Still, there was a second breath for the sex destinations in this era which was fueled by the toxic duo of war and oil. First, the Gulf War momentarily rekindled the R&R market, which was followed by Afghanistan. Asia’s strategic location to the chaos monkeys created a second act in this story.
Another key player was the oil sector, which both expanded in the Middle East and diversified to tap into Asia’s developing energy markets. Both the military and oil industries are male dominated, have a similar approach to R&R. The resulting testosterone-fueled attraction to Asia’s sex districts brought about an economic boom to bars, restaurants, small hotels and the related local economic micro-drivers.
Bricks and mortar crumble
One key element of the sex industry has been the evolution of the internet, and how the online social network connected buyers, sellers and those just looking to hook up. Who needs a bar when there was Craigslist? After the net changed the rules, next came smartphone messaging apps which allowed gentrification of the institutional sex industry.
At the same time, Southeast Asia’s red-light industries were impacted by surging land valuations and an urban push as the regions traditional shophouse culture moved into the next generation of high-rise building. At the end of the day, a ravenous real estate appetite pushed out the sex venues, slowly but surely.
Changing places, the East becomes the new West
Today, if you travel across the region to once prolific sex tourism destinations like Angeles City in the Philippines where sexpats once roamed, the new denizens are the likes of property conglomerates such as Ayala, Megaworld and Filinvest.
In Hong Kong’s once raunchy Wanchai district the tide has turned and now features hipster offerings such as the trendy Fleming or an upcoming St. Regis luxury hotel. Moving to Thailand, Pattaya was once one of Asia’s biggest sin cities. A sign of the times there was the entry of Thai retailer Central Group which is acting as a catalyst of change.
As Asia’s rising consumer class elevates, the mass model – be it tourism, low-cost airline carriers or entry level condos – have taken a strong hold of the market. In a region with easy door to door access to a third of the world’s population on their doorstep, the importance of legacy Western reliance is rapidly diminishing.
Where do we go from here?
In my own home of Phuket, I can see the collision course between old and new business models in the entertainment district of Patong. Small business owners who have failed to understand the changing business dynamic are suddenly left out in the cold, as what was once thought to be set in stone, is suddenly fading day by day. One thing I can assure them is that business will never be the same. Never.
While speculation remains rife in the blogosphere about the dwindling traffic in Southeast Asia’s once prolific sex tourism districts, the reality is if you want to find the masses, you’d best head to the mall or a nearby high-rise condo tower, as this is the new normal.
