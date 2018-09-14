Regional
The Philippines and northern Vietnam prepare for typhoons
More than 4 million people in The Philippines are poised for the arrival of destructive typhoon-force winds caused by ‘Super’ Typhoon Mangkhut.
The massive storm peaked on Wednesday and became, officially, the strongest storm of 2018 with winds up to 285 kph.
Countries across east and southeast Asia, including The Philippines, Vietnam and China are issuing emergency alerts and ordering evacuations as both Mangkhut and a second storm, Typhoon Barijat, hit the region.
A typhoon is a mature tropical cyclone that develops between 180° and 100°E in the Northern Hemisphere. This region is referred to as the Northwestern Pacific Basin, and is the most active tropical cyclone basin on Earth, accounting for almost one-third of the world’s annual tropical cyclones – Wikipedia
Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying parts of China’s Guangdong province and shipping halted ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Barijat which is now crossing the coast and into northern Vietnam.
Mangkhut, stronger than Hurricane Florence which has been battering the US East Coast, is expected to make landfall on Luzon island tomorrow. Current wind speeds have been measured up to 285 kilometers per hour (180 mph).
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Two typhoons are barreling into several coastlines in the east and south-east Asia.
There's Typhoon Barijat, lying to the south of China and making its way past Hainan Island as we write this article. Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying parts of China's Guangdong province and shipping halted ahead of it's landfall tonight.
But the main act is to follow - Super Typhoon Mangkhut. This weather system is still gathering strength as it nears Luzon Island in the northern Philippines. It's predicted to hit the island with wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph), that's equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. As a perspective, Hurricane Florence, currently battering the east coast of the US, has sustained winds of 180 kilometres per hour (around 110 mph).
So Typhoon Mangkhut is a monster storm em...
28 million ASEAN jobs threatened by AI over the next decade
PHOTO: Krungsri Finnovate
by Viet Nam News - Asia News Network, Hanoi
Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, coupled with its increased uptake, will have a big impact on the workforce across ASEAN countries over the next decade, according to a new study by Cisco and Oxford Economics.
“Technology and the Future of ASEAN Jobs” claims that innovations in digital technology will present big opportunities for ASEAN economies to boost their productivity and prosperity.
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
When it comes to vacations, Asian travellers take twice as many family trips as their Western peers.
The Agoda Family Travel Trends 2018 survey found that over 34% travellers took more than five family trips in the past year. Asia dominates this multi-holiday trend with a remarkable 77% of travellers from Thailand and 62% from the Philippines, claiming to have taken five or more family breaks in the past year.
At the same time, only 7% of British travellers took more than five family trips. Malaysians on average went on four family trips in the last year. The results show that 74% of Malaysian travellers have travelled with their core family in the past year.
A four to seven-night stay is the most popular duration for family holidays globally but there are large variances across markets. In Britain, a four to seven-night stay made up 41% of family travel in the past year, compar...
