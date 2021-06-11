Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop

Singapore is set to relax some of its Covid-19 containment measures as infection rates in the city state drop. The fall in case numbers comes after a month of strict restrictions that limited group sizes and imposed a ban on in-house dining at restaurants. Bloomberg reports that from June 14, the limit on group sizes increases from 2 to 5 people and attractions, cruises, and events can increase their operating capacity from 25% to 50%.

“Further relaxations such as for group and event sizes, capacity limits, distancing requirements, mask-wearing, and travel will be introduced when a sufficient proportion of the population has been fully vaccinated, especially for those who are vaccinated.”

In addition, Singapore’s Health Ministry says that from June 21, in-house dining will be permitted at food outlets, and gym classes, in-person tuition, and live performances will all make a return. However, working from home must remain the default policy of organisations where this is possible. It’s understood that people who interact with unmasked clients as part of their job, such as restaurant staff and gym employees, will need to submit to regular testing, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

The government was forced to introduce strict measures in mid-May, after Singapore’s largest active cluster of infections was reported at Changi Airport. Since the restrictions were imposed, case numbers have dropped to single digits. Singapore is also ramping up its vaccine rollout, with around 44% of the population having received a first dose. The government expects half the population to be fully vaccinated in August, with people between the ages of 12 – 39 invited to register from today.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates