Connect with us

Singapore

Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop

Maya Taylor

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Fabio Achilli

Singapore is set to relax some of its Covid-19 containment measures as infection rates in the city state drop. The fall in case numbers comes after a month of strict restrictions that limited group sizes and imposed a ban on in-house dining at restaurants. Bloomberg reports that from June 14, the limit on group sizes increases from 2 to 5 people and attractions, cruises, and events can increase their operating capacity from 25% to 50%.

“Further relaxations such as for group and event sizes, capacity limits, distancing requirements, mask-wearing, and travel will be introduced when a sufficient proportion of the population has been fully vaccinated, especially for those who are vaccinated.”

In addition, Singapore’s Health Ministry says that from June 21, in-house dining will be permitted at food outlets, and gym classes, in-person tuition, and live performances will all make a return. However, working from home must remain the default policy of organisations where this is possible. It’s understood that people who interact with unmasked clients as part of their job, such as restaurant staff and gym employees, will need to submit to regular testing, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

The government was forced to introduce strict measures in mid-May, after Singapore’s largest active cluster of infections was reported at Changi Airport. Since the restrictions were imposed, case numbers have dropped to single digits. Singapore is also ramping up its vaccine rollout, with around 44% of the population having received a first dose. The government expects half the population to be fully vaccinated in August, with people between the ages of 12 – 39 invited to register from today.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Singapore22 seconds ago

Singapore restrictions to be eased in stages as Covid-19 infections drop
Economy36 mins ago

Property market in tourism areas relying on vaccines for recovery
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai government signs contract for 20 million Pfizer doses

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Education11 hours ago

CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Myanmar13 hours ago

UN report: Myanmar could face mass starvation and death
Thailand14 hours ago

Bangkok man arrested for allegedly selling sex toys
Tourism14 hours ago

14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Thailand15 hours ago

Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

TAT officially announces vaccine website for foreigners
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Student dies from hazing gone wrong, travel bubble with S Korea | June 10
Business15 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand16 hours ago

Man warns public of online durian scam
Southeast Asia16 hours ago

Defrocked American priest on trial in East Timor for alleged child sex abuse
World17 hours ago

11 dead in Mumbai building collapse
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

More than 300 people in 11 provinces infected with Delta Covid-19 variant
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending