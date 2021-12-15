Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok

Singapore Airlines is joining Jetstar Asia in offering a vaccinated travel lane service between Singapore and Thailand, with 25 flights a week between Bangkok and the city-state. TTR Weekly reports that out of the 25, 14 will be VTL flights, meaning quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers arriving in Singapore

The VTL flight numbers are SQ705 and SQ707, with the addition of SQ709 from January 2022, which will operate daily. This means that from the new year, the number of VTL flights between Bangkok and Singapore will increase to 21 a week. The total number of Singapore Airlines flights on the route (both VTL and non-VTL) will be 32.

Passengers must show proof of being fully vaccinated in order to travel on a VTL flight and not have to quarantine on arrival in Singapore. TTR Weekly reports that the airline is offering free re-booking on all tickets issued between now and March 31, 2022. Passengers can make unlimited free changes to their reservations up to that date, with 1 additional change permitted after March 31.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly