“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Bangkok

Thailand set to host five alcohol-free New Year’s celebration events

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Alex Jones for UnSplash

The government has given the okay for booze at New Year countdown events, but for those who want to start 2022 sober, or just want to go to a more family-friendly celebration, the Thai government is hosting the alcohol-free “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” in five locations across Thailand.

Locations include Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, City Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Wat Phra Ram at Ayutthaya, and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket. There will also be countdown events in 44 other provinces. All attendees must be fully vaccinated or tested negative by ATK in order to enter these events. A government spokesperson added that all events will be hosted under the universal Covid-19 guidelines.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will also host a variety of activities such as art and cultural events, concerts by Thai and international performers, traditional cuisine festivals, and light and firework shows at the same locations from December 27 to 30, starting from 4pm to 11pm, and each location is expected to host 15,000 visitors.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
Easterneye
2021-12-15 12:05
One of the most sensible ideas I have heard to come out from Thailand in many years . After paying billions to ship what is effectively out of date scrap metal from Japan which can only be described as utter…
image
whitesnake
2021-12-15 12:40
IS THIS APRIL 1st??!!

The controversy around Balkan hydroelectricity
World9 hours ago

COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine
World11 hours ago

The 77 Percent — The retirement age impasse
World13 hours ago

Thailand3 months ago

Trending