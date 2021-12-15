Thailand set to host five alcohol-free New Year’s celebration events

The government has given the okay for booze at New Year countdown events, but for those who want to start 2022 sober, or just want to go to a more family-friendly celebration, the Thai government is hosting the alcohol-free “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” in five locations across Thailand.

Locations include Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, City Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Wat Phra Ram at Ayutthaya, and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket. There will also be countdown events in 44 other provinces. All attendees must be fully vaccinated or tested negative by ATK in order to enter these events. A government spokesperson added that all events will be hosted under the universal Covid-19 guidelines.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will also host a variety of activities such as art and cultural events, concerts by Thai and international performers, traditional cuisine festivals, and light and firework shows at the same locations from December 27 to 30, starting from 4pm to 11pm, and each location is expected to host 15,000 visitors.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand