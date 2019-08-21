Former finance minister says government shouldn’t bail out Thai Airways | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Former finance minister says government shouldn’t bail out Thai Airways

Tanutam Thawan

Published

14 hours ago

on

Former Thai Finance Minister and current Democrat list MP Korn Chatikavanich is voicing his concerns over the financial crisis gripping Thai Airways and objects to any plan to use taxpayer money to rescue the ailing legacy airline.

Korn says Thai Airways’ financial current troubles are similar to the situation in 2008, when the company struggled to find money to repay its debts.

He says he agrees with Banyong Pongpanich, a veteran investment banker, that the national carrier must cut costs.

Korn, when acting as Finance Minister a decade ago and asked by Thai Airways to help bail them out, said at the time he would not guarantee new loans, that the company must have a rehabilitation plan and that they must cut costs.

The Democrat MP said the government at the time brought in a new management team and professional board members to Thai Airways and the airline made profits in 2009 and 2010, but the airline went back into the red a year later and has remained in debt ever since.

He noted in a Thai PBS World article that tourist arrivals in Thailand have increased every year and other local airlines have made profits, except Thai Airways.

Democrat MP Korn Chatikavanich – Facebook

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Bangkok

Central opens first luxury outlet at Suvarnabhumi on August 31

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

Central Village, “Thailand’s first international luxury outlet”, located near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, will officially open on August 31.

The Nation reports that the design of the 5 billion baht facility, owned by the Central Pattana group, will “highlight Thai architecture and cultural identities” and shoppers will find at least 130 well known international luxury and lifestyle brands.

“More than half of the brands are opening their first outlet shop in Thailand, and over 60 have chosen to open their exclusive outlet store only at Central Village, with discounts of 35-70% every day.”

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, the executive vice president for marketing at CPN, says that Central Village is pioneering the new segment of ‘Luxury Outlet’ for the first time in Thailand.

“We intend to establish this new retail platform, filling the gap in the market, by making it one of the world’s leading shopping destinations, similar to other popular tourist cities such as Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, which also have leading outlets in Asia.”

“We are expecting to attract 6-10 million customers per year, which can be divided into 65% domestic, focusing on the young and mass affluent nationwide, and 35% international tourists, focusing on those who fly into Bangkok.”

The facility will also boast restaurants, a Tops Market, a children’s playground and tourist service points.

CPN also plans to promote creative Thai brands at the Thai Pavilion Zone, where Thai products and contemporary art fairs will be held throughout the year, promoted as “Thai Signature Cultural Events”. CPN will join hands with governmental organisations led by the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Internal Trade to hold events in a modern Thai theme presenting gifts and souvenirs, and local handicraft or OTOP items will be on sale.

Central Village will also provide convenient transportion to and from the facility, which located near Suvarnabhumi Airport, using a shuttle-bus service available at three pick-up points: CentralWorld, Udomsuk BTS Station and Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel. Tourists will be at ease in dropping by at Central Village on their way to and from the airport, according to a release on Wednesday.

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

Executives at Thai Airways asked to take pay cut

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

PHOTO: Thai Airways and Thai PBS World

“An unnamed source in the Transport Ministry says the airline’s financial predicament is very serious and puts it at risk of bankruptcy.”

The country’s national flag carrier, Thai Airways, could be in deep financial trouble and may need to delay repaying its debt or seek new loans.

Thai PBS World reports tat the airline’s president Sumet Damrongchaitham says he has asked senior executives at the airline to voluntarily reduce their meeting allowances and salary in order to help the airline survive this latest challenge.

Mr Sumet includes his own remuneration in the proposed cuts.

“This is just one of the measures to cut costs so that THAI will be able to compete in the aviation industry. The spirit of the board and executives will inspire others in our organisation to realise that it is high time that we join forces in all ways to survive this crisis. Whatever can be sacrificed must be sacrificed.”

Mr Sumet also reassured staff that the cuts would be applied to management only and would not affect the quality of Thai Airways’ services.

An unnamed source in the Transport Ministry says the airline’s financial predicament is very serious and puts it at risk of bankruptcy. The source puts Thai Airways’ total debt at around 245 billion baht.

Purchasing a new fleet of planes, worth an estimated 156 billion baht, would make it the world’s most indebted airline, should permission for the purchase be granted.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Business

Growth of Thai economy lowest in nearly five years

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

PHOTO: Supply Chain Asia

The Thai economy registered growth of just 2.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 2.8% in the first quarter. This is the lowest rate of growth in 19 quarters, according to Tossaporn Sirisamphan, secretary-general of Thailand’s economic think-tank, the National Economic and Social Development Board.

Tossaporn warns that although the situation is not yet critical, the government must act quickly to prevent a further economic slump.

Thai PBS World reports that, reacting to an economic stimulus package of over 300 billion baht approved last week, he insists exports must expand by at least 3% during the second half of 2019, while tourism numbers must exceed 20 million, or tourism revenue must generate 2.4 trillion baht.

He also calls for private investment to increase by at least 2.9% in the last two quarters of the year, if the economic slowdown is to be reversed.

Mr Tossaporn points the finger at global economic uncertainty, including the US-China trade war, and Thailand’s own political situation, as contributing to the instability. He also voices concern about the devaluation of both the Chinese and South Korean currencies, coupled with bearish stock markets worldwide.

Not wanting to be the voice of total doom and gloom, he says he’s hopeful the economy will recover during the last two quarters of 2019.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

