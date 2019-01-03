Subscribe to The Thaiger

Southeast Asia

Pabuk: Vietnam Air Services call off flights in southern Vietnam

Published

2 hours ago

on

Pabuk: Vietnam Air Services call off flights in southern Vietnam | The Thaiger

The Vietnam Air Services has adjusted flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho city, and Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau due to storm ‘Pabuk’.

Flights from Can Tho to Con Dao, along with nine flights between Ho Chi Min City and the island on January 2 and 3 have been cancelled.

Passengers who booked flights will be moved to additional flights tomorrow.

Storm Pabuk is about 460km south of Vietnam’s southern region. Wind speeds have reached 75km per hour in the last 24 hours. It is moving west-southwest into the Gulf of Thailand and heading towards the coastal provinces of Nakhon Is Thammarat, Chumpon and Surat Thani as well as the tourist islands of Samui, Phangan and Tao.

SOURCE: vnanet.vn

Southeast Asia

Thai oil ship battles with ‘PABUK’ off southern Vietnam – VIDEO

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Thai oil ship battles with ‘PABUK’ off southern Vietnam – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO: Peerayut Koombunsong

A Thai ship carrying palm oil has been battling with seas kicked up by tropical storm ‘PABUK’ off the coast of southern Vietnam.

A Video clip has been posted by ‘Peerayut Koombunsong’ on his personal Facebook. Thai media CH7 HD News and CH3 news are reporting that the ship is a Thai ship name ‘Taree Rattana’ which is carrying palm oil from Malaysia to Vietnam.

The ship was coping with five metre waves on the perimeter of the ‘PABUK’ storm radius in Vung Tau, the south of Vietnam on December 31 at 2pm.

📌 สภาพคลื่มลมใกล้แนว “พายุปาบึก” คลิปวีดิโอบนเรือน้ำมันปาล์มของไทยชื่อ ธารีรัตนา มาจากมาเลเซียไปเวียดนาม วินาทีพบคลื่นสูงกว่า 5เมตร ขณะแล่นผ่านบริเวณเมืองวังเตา ชายฝั่งเวียดนามตอนใต้ เมื่อวันที่ 31 ธ.ค. 61 เวลาประมาณ 14.00 น.ที่มา : Peerayut Koombunsong#พายุโซนร้อนปาบึก #พายุ #ปาบึก #PABUK #ภาคใต้ #ฝนตกหนัก ขอบคุณเรื่องจาก : #Ch7HDNews #ข่าว7HDhttps://www.facebook.com/Ch7HDNews/videos/355403575191084/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

 

 

Southeast Asia

Pabuk: Moving past the southern coast of Vietnam

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 3, 2019

By

Pabuk: Moving past the southern coast of Vietnam | The Thaiger

Vietnam has experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds as Pabuk hovers off the southern coast heading into the Gulf of Thailand.

vnexpress.net reports that, as of Wednesday, tropical storm ‘Pabuk’ was stationed around 360 kilometers (223 miles) to the southeast of Con Dao Island off the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, with wind speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

Over the next 24 hours, the storm is expected to move west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour towards the southern Thai coastlines.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the centre of the storm will be around 220 kilometers to the southeast of Ca Mau Province in Vietnam’s southern tip, with wind speeds of 90 kilometers per hour.

The rainfall in southeast region, including Ho Chi Minh City, is likely to range from 40 to 80 mm, while Mekong Delta provinces such as Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang can expect rainfall of up to 200mm. Rainfall of above 180mm a day is considered heavy.

 Read more from vnexpress.net HERE.

Southeast Asia

Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport

Published

21 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport | The Thaiger

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Balikpapan. Happy New Year,” Sepinggan Airport general manager Farid Indra Nugraha said with a big smile as he greeted passengers at the baggage claims area.

Passengers of the first arrival of 2019 at Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, were delighted by the surprise.

The estimated 150 passengers of Lion Air flight JT 858 on the Tarakan, North Kalimantan-Balikpapan route received a parcel of snacks, including cakes and drinks, as well as the typical East Kalimantan souvenir of beaded shawls.

“Not bad for breakfast,” said one passenger. Their flight had departed at 5.50am and arrived in Balikpapan at 6.50am.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

