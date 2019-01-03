Pabuk: Vietnam Air Services call off flights in southern Vietnam | The Thaiger

The Vietnam Air Services has adjusted flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho city, and Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau due to storm ‘Pabuk’.

Flights from Can Tho to Con Dao, along with nine flights between Ho Chi Min City and the island on January 2 and 3 have been cancelled.

Passengers who booked flights will be moved to additional flights tomorrow.

Storm Pabuk is about 460km south of Vietnam’s southern region. Wind speeds have reached 75km per hour in the last 24 hours. It is moving west-southwest into the Gulf of Thailand and heading towards the coastal provinces of Nakhon Is Thammarat, Chumpon and Surat Thani as well as the tourist islands of Samui, Phangan and Tao.

SOURCE: vnanet.vn